China-US relations at lowest point in 40 years

Beijing has said its relations with Washington are at their lowest point in more than 40 years following a meeting between top officials.

During the long-awaited meeting in Beijing with US secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, China’s foreign minister Qin Gang told his counterpart that Taiwan remains the biggest obstacle between the countries.

Mr Qin said relations are at their lowest point since 1979.

Despite hopes that there could be at least a small thaw between Washington and Beijing, officials discreetly made clear that “profound differences” remain.

The talks were held against a backdrop of US anger at the apparent incursion of Chinese spy balloons into US airspace in February, which lead to Mr Blinken postponing a planned trip until now.

State department spokesman Matthew Miller described the talks as “candid, substantive, and constructive”.

Mr Blinken, he added, “made clear that the United States will always stand up for the interests and values of the American people and work with its allies and partners to advance our vision for a world that is free, open, and upholds the international rules-based order”.

Taiwan has been a running sore between Washington and Beijing for decades, with China claiming sovereignty over the island.

Tension was ratcheted up last summer when two congressional delegations visited Taiwan in weeks, the first led by Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat leader of the House at the time.

And earlier this year China sent 28 warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait in a large-scale military exercise.

According to a senior state department official, one of the purposes of the meeting was to minimise the risk of a “miscalculation”.

Ahead of the talks, Mr Blinken said one of the key purposes of the summit was to improve lines of communication between the two countries.

While Taiwan remains a bone of contention, there are other issues on which the countries are at odds, including human rights and trade.

Washington and Beijing are battling for supremacy in the computer chip industry, with the US being accused of trying to deny China the technology it needs to develop semiconductors.

While both sides played down the chances of a major diplomatic breakthrough, there were hopes that there could be some areas of cooperation.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen and commerce secretary Gina Raimondo are expected to visit China over the next few months and the Chinese foreign minister accepted an invitation from Mr Blinken to visit Washington.

