Antony Blinken Says He Believes Russia Will Invade Ukraine Imminently

Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses during a news conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, not pictured, at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Photo: CAROLYN KASTER via Getty Images)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday evening that he believes Russia is on the precipice of entering Ukraine in a “major aggression,” and could cross the border before the night is over.

“Unfortunately Russia has positioned its forces at the final point of readiness across Ukraine’s borders, to the North, to the East, to the South. Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken told NBC’s Lester Holt. “I can’t put a date or exact time on it, but everything is in place for Russia to move forward.”

