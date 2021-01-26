Antony Blinken confirmed by Senate as Secretary of State

Antony Blinken was confirmed by the Senate to become the next Secretary of State. (Getty Images)

President Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been confirmed by the Senate as the next Secretary of State.

Lawmakers, including some Republicans, have said that they wanted President Joe Biden’s national security team in place as soon as possible. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin have already been confirmed.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee moved forward with the nomination to the Senate floor after Mr Blinken got strong bipartisan support, with the committee voting 15-3 to move his confirmation forward, Reuters reported.

New Jersey Senator, and soon to be chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez said ahead of the vote: “The world is on fire right now, with pressing crises in every region and hemisphere."

This is not the first time that the veteran diplomat has been confirmed by the Senate. He served as Deputy Secretary of State during the Obama administration, from 2015 to 2017.