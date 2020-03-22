Antonios Svoronos Is The Chairman of Unibios Holdings S.A. (ATH:BIOSK) And They Just Spent €85k On Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Antonios Svoronos, the Chairman of Unibios Holdings S.A. (ATH:BIOSK) recently shelled out €85k to buy stock, at €0.19 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 17%.

View our latest analysis for Unibios Holdings

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Unibios Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by Chairman Antonios Svoronos was not the only time they bought Unibios Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid €0.30 per share in a €847k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of €0.24. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Antonios Svoronos was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that Antonios Svoronos was also the biggest seller.

Antonios Svoronos bought 3.44m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of €0.28. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ATSE:BIOSK Recent Insider Trading, March 22nd 2020

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Unibios Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Unibios Holdings insiders own 97% of the company, worth about €715k. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Unibios Holdings Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Unibios Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Unibios Holdings (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

But note: Unibios Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.