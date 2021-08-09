The Antonioni of splatter: welcome to the gruesomely elegant world of Lucio Fulci

Anne Billson
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Album/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Album/Alamy

There is more than one candidate for the title Godfather of Gore, but Italian film-maker Lucio Fulci can lay greater claim to it than most. This is a director who seems pathologically incapable of filming someone falling off a cliff without inserting closeups of their face scraping against the rocks on their way down. This is a director who seemingly can’t film an eye without getting the urge to squish, skewer or enucleate it. Welcome to Fulci World.

It was a film called Zombie Flesh Eaters that brought Fulci to international attention. At least, that was its UK title; its Italian studio called it Zombi 2 to cash in on the success of George A Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, which had been released in Italy as Zombi. In early 1980s Britain, Zombie Flesh Eaters ended up on the director of public prosecutions’ list of video nasties, mostly due to closeups of an eye punctured by a giant splinter. Other slightly more family-friendly highlights include an underwater tussle between a zombie and a shark, and an astonishing vision of zombies shambling across New York’s Brooklyn Bridge. (Don’t look too closely or you’ll see cars going in both directions in the background; the budget wasn’t big enough to stop the traffic.)

Fulci had two more films on the DPP’s nasty list – The Beyond and The House By the Cemetery – which for hardcore British horror fans was as good as giving them the seal of approval. These two, plus City of the Living Dead, formed what became known as Fulci’s Gates of Hell trilogy: characterised by meandering narratives with a vaguely Lovecraftian theme (Dunwich gets name-dropped), set to Fabio Frizzi’s creepy prog-rock scores. The somewhat somnambulant action regularly grinds to a halt for protracted scenes such as a girl vomiting up her intestines, a stab wound disgorging maggots, or a man’s face being eaten by spiders. The man makes no effort to escape; Fulci’s victims tend to stand or lie around obligingly while they’re being slowly decapitated or disembowelled – or even (in 1988’s Aenigma) attacked by snails, which gives you some idea of the speed at which these things happen.

After Zombie Flesh Eaters, Fulci’s name became almost synonymous with the shambling dead, and backers gave him carte blanche so long as his films had zombies in them. They are absent from his bonkers Edgar Allan Poe adaptation The Black Cat, which was shot in a sleepy home counties village and starred Patrick Magee at his maddest, but they crop up again in Conquest, Fulci’s lively contribution to the sword and sorcery genre. But after the Gates of Hell trilogy, and despite occasional bright spots such as the eerie Manhattan Baby, his career went south, starting with The New York Ripper (1982), in which the killer’s Donald Duck voice makes the carnage almost as annoying as it is misogynistic.

Prior to Zombie Flesh Eaters, Fulci already had two decades of film-making under his belt, though it wasn’t until the DVD era that fans were able to access the earlier work. Like many of his Italian contemporaries, he hopped from one genre to another, depending on box-office trends. Incredibly, his first 16 features were comedies, many featuring Franco and Ciccio, Italy’s own Abbott and Costello. He also directed sex comedies, a couple of excellent spaghetti westerns and a historical drama, Beatrice Cenci, in 1969. He later made Contraband, a curiously listless example of the violent Italian crime thriller genre called poliziotteschi, where the director only seems to perk up for a scene in which a drug runner gets a blowtorch to the face.

As someone who gorged on Fulci’s gorefests in the 1980s, I now find myself drawn more to his mystery thrillers; the blood is just as red, but the director seems more fully engaged. One on Top of the Other is a 1969 film set in San Francisco, and could almost be a Fulci take on Vertigo, with added strippers in novelty merkins and Marisa Mell instead of Kim Novak. The hallucinatory A Lizard in a Woman’s Skin from 1971 goes the whole hog, with a naked orgy on the London Underground (it’s a dream!) and Florinda Bolkan attacked by bats in Alexandra Palace; Stanley Baker looks on bemused, as well he might. Bolkan also suffers a cruel fate in 1972’s Don’t Torture a Duckling; she is unjustly accused of murdering children in a village in southern Italy; the film is now viewed as prescient in its condemnation of the Catholic church.

Beatrice Cenci.
Genre hopping ... historical drama Beatrice Cenci. Photograph: Photo 12/Alamy

Related: The Psychic review – Lucio Fulci’s ravishing giallo thriller with nasty taste for violence

Last but not least, The Psychic from 1977 could almost be Fulci’s reworking of Antonioni’s Blow-Up. Jennifer O’Neill plays a new wife bewildered by her fragmentary visions of a corpse, a broken mirror, and a hole in the wall of her husband’s villa, and spends most of the film trying to fit the pieces together. The film’s original title, Sette Note in Nero (Seven Notes in Black) is not only more evocative than the English one, but Bixio-Frizzi-Tempera’s seven note musical theme (borrowed by Quentin Tarantino for Kill Bill: Volume 1) proves integral to the plot. The Antonioni comparison is not entirely facetious, given that Fulci’s work is also elegantly shot, often dreamlike, and full of longueurs, though Antonioni’s work is notably short on decapitations and dismemberment. But as Fulci once said: “Violence is Italian art.” It’s almost as though he set out to prove it.

• The Psychic is out on UK Blu-ray and digital platforms on 9 August.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Springer's blast caps epic comeback in win over Red Sox

    An eighth-inning, three-run homer from George Springer provided the Blue Jays with the perfect ending to their triumphant 10-day, 11-game Rogers Centre return.

  • Peyton Manning gets in Tom Brady, Ray Lewis jokes but also gets emotional during HOF speech

    Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

  • Top 5 Canadian moments from Tokyo Olympics

    These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.

  • Rockies 'disgusted' after fan appears to yell racial slurs at Marlins OF Lewis Brinson

    The fan remains unidentified.

  • Hornets first-rounder Kai Jones delivers dunk of the year candidate in Summer League debut

    It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.

  • Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

    This looked like it hurt.

  • Mitchell puts a bow on Canada's best-ever Games

    Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.

  • Lionel Messi confirms he's leaving Barcelona as reports of a PSG move heat up

    What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.

  • Tokyo Olympics end with official hand-off to Paris for 2024 Games

    The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.

  • Brutal KO kick leads to Olympics disqualification of would-be winner in karate gold medal match

    Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.

  • Common mistakes fantasy managers make

    Scott Pianowski is joined by Matt Kelley, who discusses some of the most common mistakes that fantasy managers make and how you can take advantage of those mistakes. The guys also go over their unique perspectives of Kyle Pitts, Adam Trautman, Hunter Henry, Greg Kittle, Tony Pollard and more. In the process, they also discuss which teams to avoid completely, and which ones to load up on playmakers from. Then you’ll learn how to identify these teams by yourself. This episode will make you a smart fantasy player, whether you’re playing in a standard league, DFS or keeper.

  • Yankees, Braves and Phillies on the rise as rivals struggle

    Expectations were so high for the New York Yankees — and their roster is so strong on paper — that seemingly every emotional win is viewed as a potential turning point in their frustrating season. They won five games in a row this past week, although once again, it wasn't all good news. The Yankees have made some progress in the postseason race. They're still 6 1/2 games out of first place in the AL East, but they've won 10 of 13 while Boston has dropped 10 of 13. That leaves New York just 2 1/2

  • Beyond Gold: Behind the scenes at the Tokyo Olympics

    A look back at the last few weeks of the Tokyo Olympics through the eyes of the athletes and their social feeds.

  • Bulls finalize sign-and-trade deal for Ball with New Orleans

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans. Ball, a four-year veteran who turns 24 in October and entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, is coming off his most productive season. I

  • Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss football players, staff are 100 percent vaccinated

    The state of Mississippi ranks last in vaccination rate.

  • CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis enters COVID-19 protocols

    WASHINGTON — CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols. The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS." Montreal announced shortly before kickoff that Pantemis would not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United. Sebastian Breza started in his place, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench. Breza had six saves in his first-ever MLS start but Montreal d

  • Herbert, James excel in Chargers' scrimmage in front of fans

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers fans got to see a little bit of everything during their first opportunity to view a practice at SoFi Stadium. The Maine and The Offspring performed during a pregame concert, new coach Brandon Staley got his first time to go through a game routine, and Derwin James and Justin Herbert made big plays. “I’m so glad that we did this because this is so much different than a training camp practice. I think that adjustment is real,” Staley said. “I’m glad ou

  • White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012. Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic bal

  • Raptors re-sign restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to multi-year deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract. The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline. Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 game

  • Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado

    DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip. “Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The