Antonio Williams’ recruiting heats up as Clemson offers Dutch Fork star

Antonio Williams was wondering if he was going to get an offer from Clemson. The Dutch Fork High School senior receiver got one Saturday from Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Williams attended the Tigers and Wake Forest game at Memorial Stadium along with teammate Jarvis Green.

Williams grew up in the Upstate before moving to Columbia with his family before middle school.

“Clemson is a great school. I don’t know if I will get an offer or whatever,” Williams told The State this week. “It is a home-state school, and they have been great over the past few years. So it would mean a lot.”

Clemson wasn’t on Williams’ final six schools on Sept. 10, but the Tigers offer definitely will make them a contender for the four-star prospect’s services. The Tigers have one in-state receiver for its Class of 2022 in Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall.

The Tigers missed out this week on receiver Andre Greene Jr., who commited to North Carolina on Wednesday.

South Carolina has been relentless in its pursuit for Williams and receivers are a big need for the Gamecocks’ recruiting class. He visited South Carolina in September. Williams’ other finalists are Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame and Florida State.

Williams took an official visit to Ole Miss last week and will be at Auburn for the Alabama game next week. He said he plans to announce his choice after his official visits are over but didn’t give an exact date. The early signing period for football is Dec. 15-17.

247Sports Composite ranks Williams as the fifth-best prospect in SC for Class of 2022 and 22nd-best receiver.

Williams is having his best season with a team-high 64 catches for 1,285 yards. He has more than 2,000 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns.

In Friday’s win over Sumter, Williams had five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Williams has been selected for the Touchstone Energy Bowl, Shrine Bowl and Under Armour All-American game. Dutch Fork will play in the Class 5A Lower State championship next week at Fort Dorchester.