Antonio Rudiger proud of ‘amazing’ year under Thomas Tuchel after coming through tough Chelsea spell

Antonio Rudiger looks back on the last 12 months with as much pride as anything else he has achieved in his career.

The German centre-back struggled for minutes under previous manager Frank Lampard, with his Chelsea career seemingly in doubt.

There is still some doubt over his future and contract situation at Stamford Bridge, but he has been a regular under Thomas Tuchel and part of the Chelsea side that has lifted the Champions League and the Club World Cup in the last year.

Reflecting on the success he has enjoyed recently, Rudiger believes he proved to himself how he can respond to adversity.

“I’m proud of my whole career, but what’s happened in the last year, it’s amazing,” Rudiger told PA.

“As a group we have achieved a lot, and had a great time. There have also been some downs, which is normal, I think. Personally, of course I’m enjoying this moment.

“It’s one thing though when you feel good, when everything is well set up and the team is performing well.

“But I think I showed who I am when times were difficult, and this is what counts more to me. Because in good times everyone shines, everyone is good, so there’s no need to say anything.

“But the real character of a person is what you see when he is down, and this is what I proved, to myself. It’s not about proving to someone else, just proving to myself.

“I think a career’s all about chapters. When you’re young it’s a different chapter. But this chapter, yeah, it’s some of the best football I’m playing.”

Tuchel has had an impressive impact since arriving in west London, and could add another trophy to his collection when Chelsea play Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this weekend.

Rudiger has given an insight into how the Blues boss works, believing the key is his straight-talking approach.

“I think Thomas’ secret is that he’s just honest,” Rudiger said.

“He’s just honest with how he goes about things. He demands a lot, but that’s normal. This is high, high quality football and we want to be successful.

“So if you want to be successful you have to be honest, you have to be straightforward in the way of working, and application to the cause.

“A coach is a general, he has his way and at the end of the day as players we have to do our best to follow.

“What he has achieved since he’s been here speaks for itself.