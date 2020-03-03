Antonio Daniels has a perfectly good explanation for being dropped by Allen Iverson's famous crossover

Back on March 3, 2006, Wizards guard Antonio Daniels stood across from 76ers star Allen Iverson in isolation, fully intending to stop a man who finished that season averaging 33 points per game.

Then Iverson dropped Daniels to the floor with not one, but two vicious crossovers. Daniels was basically playing Twister as Iverson floated to the basket for an easy finish.

MORE: Young Kevin Garnett instantly regretted talking trash to Michael Jordan

You may think Iverson's quick moves forced Daniels to take a seat, but no! Daniels tweeted Tuesday that the court conditions played a significant role in this famous highlight.

And you can't discount the sheet of ice used for NHL games in the same arena. Ice is slippery! Basketball shoes do not have blades!

Jokes aside, let's give Daniels credit here for being a good sport. This is really the only way to approach an embarrassing play.

It's also worth noting Daniels caught Iverson flat-footed in that same game, but he failed to finish at the rim. Tough night.

Daniels is on a long list of Iverson victims — one that includes Michael Jordan — so there is no shame in being burned by a Hall of Famer.

