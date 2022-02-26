Antonio Conte: Why Tottenham win at Leeds shows my system is starting to work

(AFP via Getty Images)

Antonio Conte says Tottenham answered his criticisms in the 4-0 thrashing of Leeds United and urged his side to use the win as “a starting point”.

Conte suggested he may not be the right man for the job and criticised his players after the 1-0 defeat at Burnley on Wednesday.

His side responded with a demolition of crisis club Leeds at Elland Road, with Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane firing them into a 3-0 lead inside 25 minutes before Kane set up Heung-min Son – with the pair setting a new record for direct contributions to goals in the Premier League era.

Wing-backs Ryan Sessegnon and Doherty combined for the first goal and Conte said the performance showed his system is finally starting to work.

“To create with one wing-back and the other wing-back to score, this is a mark of my system,” Conte said. “This is the first time. It means the work is starting to work.

“Today we played a really good game, good performance, good football but what I wanted to see today was the right spirit, the right character, the right desire to fight, to win the ball, win duels against a team that in this situation are masters.

“They go and press a lot, they have duels in every area, every zone of the pitch.

“Today I asked this of my players. I wanted to see answers – not only about football aspects. I wanted to see improvements in this aspect, which in my opinion are very important.

“Usually my teams are strong, not only on the pitch to play football, they are strong mentally, strong in their desire, their spirit. The opponent who has to play against us has to know this.

“We are working also in this aspect and today I asked for this answer, especially after the Burnley defeat.

“We lost a game because the opponent showed more desire than us. Today I asked for big answers from my players and they gave me them.”

Kane made it 3-0 with a brilliant volleyed finish before setting up Son late on with one of many sublime passes.

Conte hailed the England captain, saying his work rate without the ball was a great example to the rest of the squad and embodied the warrior spirit he wanted from his team.

“Harry’s performance today was incredible, with the ball,” Conte said. “But I want to underline, without the ball. Many times I have seen him to run and follow the defenders to tackle and win the ball. When you have your best player doing this on the pitch it is a fantastic example for the other players.

“I have seen a great unity and solidity, not only on the football aspect but also the mental aspect. If we improve in this aspect we can become a strong team. I want to be the coach of a strong team. I want my players to be warriors and our opponent has to feel this.”

Conte has made no apology for his outburst at Turf Moor and has said on Friday his home truths would help his players to “grow”.

He acknowledged that he is a demanding coach but said his comments, whether “soft” or “strong”, were also designed to improve his side, and called on Spurs to use Saturday’s win as a springboard for their season.

“I am a person that my demanding is very high because when you want to be competitive, you want to win, your demanding has to be very high to improve players in many aspects,” he said.

“Sometimes I use soft words, sometimes I use strong words but with only one target to improve, to improve in many aspects.

“I think this group of players every day show me great commitment but they know this is not enough.

“We have to continue to improve in many aspects. Today I have seen great desire, great compactness, great will to fight together in every zone of the pitch.

“This has to be a starting point for us and not only an episodic game.”