Antonio Conte to Tottenham OFF as Spurs end interest in former Chelsea FC, Inter Milan coach

(ES Composite)

Tottenham have ended their interest in Antonio Conte, leaving the club’s search for a new manager at an impasse.

Spurs have been locked in talks with the out-of-work former Inter Milan and Chelsea coach over their vacant manager’s position, but have decided against making Conte an offer amid concerns over his demands, including a perceived reluctance to work with young players.

Reports in Italy have suggested Conte had his own concerns over Tottenham’s ability to challenge for top trophies immediately, and was frustrated by the club refusing to allow him more than four members of coaching staff.

Spurs are pushing ahead with plans to appoint Fabio Paratici, who worked with Conte at Juventus, as director of football but the breakdown in talks with the former Chelsea coach in the latest blow in their search for a permanent successor for Jose Mourinho.

Spurs could now make a final attempt to prize former manager Mauricio Pochettino back to the club from Paris Saint-Germain or turn to Ajax’s Erik ten Hag.

Tottenham’s first choice to replace Mourinho, Julian Nagelsmann, agreed to join Bayern Munich last month, while his predecessor as the Allianz Arena, Hansi Flick, held talks with the London club but is set to take charge of the German national team after Euro 2020.

Another Spurs target, Brendan Rodgers, has indicated he wants to stay at Leicester City.

Read More

Paratici says Juve farewell before potential Spurs link-up with Conte

Spurs hopeful after positive talks as Conte seeks transfer assurances

Conte on ‘great power’ Tottenham and ‘world’s best’ Kane