Antonio Conte talks up Lucas Moura as ‘good option’ at wing-back for Tottenham with Victor Moses comparison

Antonio Conte believes Lucas Moura could prove a useful option at wing-back for Tottenham this season.

The Brazilian started in the position against Sevilla on Saturday as Spurs brought an end to their tour of South Korea with a 1-1 draw, getting the nod ahead of both Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal.

With Djed Spence’s move to the club effectively done, it’s a position that Tottenham have already have strength in depth in, though Conte has hinted Lucas may get more opportunities in the future.

The Spurs boss has worked with a number of wingers in the past and turned them into effective wing-backs, including new signing Ivan Perisic, and his comments after the Seville match suggest there could be a new name to add to the list.

“I spoke with Lucas and I think that this will be a good option for me,” Conte said.

“In the past I converted Perisic in that position. [Victor] Moses was the same. [Antonio] Candreva was the same. Before a winger and then to become a wing-back. For sure he has great quality Lucas and I think this could be a good option.

“The most important thing is that the player has to be 100 per cent sure to do it, but he is available and Lucas Moura for us is a great resource because he can play in many roles. He can play behind the striker, on the right, on the left, as a wing back.

“I’m very happy for his commitment for what I’m seeing in the training sessions and tonight I think he played a good game.”