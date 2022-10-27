Antonio Conte was a picture of calm – until Var intervened

Thom Gibbs
·7 min read
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 26, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is shown a red card by referee Danny Makkelie - REUTERS
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 26, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is shown a red card by referee Danny Makkelie - REUTERS

“Control yourself,” were the words pumping through powerful speakers after the final whistle, a message delivered via 15-year-old pop song. By then it was too late for Antonio Conte, heading down the tunnel in stoppage time after being shown a red card. Perhaps he should start listening to Kids by MGMT before games.

He spent much of this slow-burning 1-1 draw in a state of unusual impassivity, recognising perhaps that when a team looks as wobbly as his Spurs it is not the time for managerial histrionics. They had laboured horribly in the first half against Sporting Lisbon, trailing 1-0 at the break.

The boos came after one Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hoof which landed straight in Sporting goalkeeper Adan’s hands, then again after a promising free kick was squandered short and finished with Son Heung-min falling over. He looked like he would rather be doing another round of South Korean military service.

All change in the second half. Sporting manager Ruben Amorim was frequently unable to watch, crouched in a sort of depressed Thinker pose, eyes fixated on the Desso GrassMaster hybrid turf.

Amorim - Andrew Couldridge
Amorim - Andrew Couldridge

Spurs toiled their way back to parity then appeared to win it at the death when the entire team aside from Hugo Lloris poured forward, knowing it would be their last attack. Harry Kane scored and brought the house down.

Here was the Conte we had anticipated, the man whose expected growl stat before any game is always double figures. As he celebrated Kane’s apparent winner he dived directly into his assistant’s chest, his entire body an expression of joyful release.

Then the stadium was plunged into the void. For all of the incredibly tedious Var controversies and the incredibly tedious hand-wringing about those controversies, it cannot be denied that Var has added a new level of highly confected drama to football.

This may not be to your taste, just as many of us would sooner eat glass than watch Love Island, but it is novel. After the stadium settled it became clear that the players had been still for too long. Something was up. The Var check was announced to groans. Then during a long wait for closure (where are they communicating with? Jupiter?) there was that new noise, the tense extended Var check noise. A sort of trebly hum which is part hope, part terror part mania.

When it finally arrived the decision did not go Tottenham’s way. Emerson Royal was judged offside when heading back for Kane. Conte screamed at the officials, he breached the sacred limits of his technical area, he wandered furiously onto the pitch. He was sent off, becoming the only person shown a red card in both the Premier League and Champions League this season. Not bad for a manager.

Harry Kane goal - Charlotte Wilson/Offside
Harry Kane goal - Charlotte Wilson/Offside
Conte red card - DANIEL HAMBURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Conte red card - DANIEL HAMBURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

At least he didn’t miss much. The ball was in play for 0.1 seconds after Sporting took the resulting free kick. At the game’s conclusion Eric Dier barked at unhelpfuly smirking referee Danny Makkelie: “It went backwards,” referring to Royal’s header to Kane. No one knows the rules of football, not really. They are passed down from generation to generation in a sort of foggy mess of cliché, a drunk history of laws and regulations.

The direction the ball travels has never been relevant to offside, it is the position of the player receiving the pass which matters, his entire body must be behind it when it is played. Kane's may not have been, but it was irrelevant if the offence was indeed Royal’s. We may never know. A mystery wrapped in an enigma wrapped in an assistant’s flag.

After the game Conte answered one question at length then walked out of his own press conference before he said or did something else he would regret. Sporting manager Amorim spoke excellent if slightly contradictory English. Asked what he thought of Var, he accidentally summed it up perfectly. “I like it because it’s fair. Most of the time. I know that there’s a lot of problems sometimes. But for me, it’s good.”

Conte: 'I don't see honesty'

By Sam Wallace

Antonio Conte launched a scathing attack on the standard of refereeing in the Champions League, questioning whether Uefa officials had been “honest” after his team were denied an injury-time winner and the Italian was dismissed in the aftermath.

Conte would later say that the Var officials had made a mistake. In the protests afterwards, he was sent off but it was his comments about Uefa referees that could attract disciplinary action.

Conte will be banned from the touchline when Spurs face Marseille on Tuesday. A draw will be enough for them to qualify from Group D which is so finely balanced that any of the four including Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting can reach the knockout round with wins on the final matchday. Rodrigo Bentancur scored a second half equaliser for Spurs after their former player Marcus Edwards had given Sporting the lead.

In his post-match press conference, Conte said: “Sometimes you can accept this situation. I don’t see honesty in this type of situation [this game]. When I don’t see this, I become really, really upset.”

He said to BT Sport on his sending off: “The red card - all the people come inside after the decision to disallow and then they come to give me a red card because I’m the most popular person on the pitch.”

Speaking about the red card in his press conference he said: “I think there are moments when maybe you can be a bit intelligent and understand he has just disallowed a regular goal because the goal was regular. The ball is in front of Kane and then the Var – you know that I don’t comment on the referee's decision – but with the Var, between the Premier League and the Champions League, we are not so lucky. Now we are the only team that repeated a penalty [had to take a penalty twice, when Leicester retook their spot-kick].”

He added: I think we are not so lucky with Var. It creates a lot of damage. I would like to see if they can take this kind of decision with a top team in an important game. I would like to see if Var is so brave to take that decision. Because the ball is in front of Kane. I’m sorry but I’m really upset.”

Speaking to BT Sport earlier he had questioned the accuracy of the lines drawn on the screen by Var officials. He said: “I think the ball was in front of Kane and the goal is a goal. I don’t understand the line they put [on the screen]. It is very difficult to comment on this decision. Var is doing a lot of damage. I want to see if in another stadium of a big team if they are ready to disallow this type of goal. I’d like to know this.

"A lot of injustice. I don’t like this type of situation. I see not positive things. The second half was positive and we played with a great intensity. We deserved to win but we know what happened. I don’t understand why we have to get something from the next game when we can finish the qualification in this game. When you invent this type of situation, you create a lot of damage of the club. Also, problems."

Matt Doherty said that the Spurs players did not understand the decision. He said: "I think you can see from the celebrations we thought we won it. I don't really know what happened at the end. I thought because it went backwards and hit a defender it was a different phase of play. I'll have to look at the rule book. A few of us don't have a clue what happened.

"If we're being honest we didn't play that well. They nullified us in the first half and deserved to be ahead. We're top of the group. It's not how we wanted the night to go but it's still in our hands."

Latest Stories

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

    AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday. Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. w

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Nunavik's 1st permanent skate park provides tumbles, laughs, outlet for kids

    Around 4 p.m. every day in Inukjuak, Que., there is a mad rush toward a shipping container in town. Precious cargo is inside: skateboards, roller blades and protective equipment. Kids of all ages scamper inside as the doors are unlocked, to be the first of the day to roll down the smooth concrete of the Inuit village's brand new skate park. "I knew it was going to be used a lot but it's being used even more than I thought," said Caroline Gleason, the teacher who led the project to get a skate pa

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • WHL roundup: Wong and Wright lead sharp Blades past Oil Kings

    EDMONTON — Trevor Wong scored twice, Charlie Wright had two assists, and Ethan Chadwick stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday. Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who improved to 9-2-0-0 with the victory. Ben Wright scored for the Oil Kings (1-9-1-0), who trailed 4-1 after the second period. Each team had 32 shots. Earlier, the WHL announced that the Sas