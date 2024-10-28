Is Antonio Conte’s Napoli for real? The next 4 games are a real test

ROME (AP) — Antonio Conte’s Napoli has been unbeatable since mid-August.

Now comes the real test.

The Serie A leader will travel to the San Siro twice for games at AC Milan and Inter Milan in a space of less than two weeks and also play Atalanta and Roma over its next four matches. The rough stretch starts on Tuesday at Milan.

If Napoli can keep the lead or stay near the top after these four games, the Partenopei will be a serious contender for their second Italian title in three years — an achievement that would improve upon the two “scudetti” in four years that the club won with Diego Maradona in 1987 and 1990.

Having won eight of its last nine matches — interrupted only by a 0-0 draw at Juventus in September — Napoli hasn’t lost since getting beat by Hellas Verona in its Serie A opener on Aug. 18.

“We have amassed the points we needed to,” Conte said, “and now it’s never a walk in the park to play at the San Siro — whether it’s against Inter or Milan.”

Since the loss to Verona, Napoli has scored 16 goals and conceded two.

But Conte’s side could be challenged by a Milan team that is rested after its match on Saturday was postponed due to flooding in Bologna.

Two key Milan players are suspended, though: Theo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders.

“Milan is certainly a strong team, who let us not forget was 22 points clear of Napoli last season and invested heavily on the transfer market,” Conte said.

Napoli went through 3 different coaches last season

After winning Serie A under Luciano Spalletti in 2023, Napoli went through three different coaches last season when it finished 10th to miss out on Europe.

Conte signed a three-year contract in June and has made an almost immediate impact.

“Antonio is able to get inside the players’ heads,” said Ciro Ferrara, a former teammate of Conte’s at Juventus turned analyst at DAZN. “He’s able to extract the best out of his players.”

Conte has also been a serial winner as a manager, amassing three Serie A titles at Juventus, Premier League and FA Cup trophies at Chelsea and another Serie A title at Inter Milan. He even guided Bari to the Serie B title before he moved to Juventus.

Lukaku, McTominay and Neres are making an impact

Conte convinced Romelu Lukaku to rejoin him at Napoli after the pair won at Inter and the Belgian striker has filled in well for the departed Victor Osimhen. Another player who has made an immediate impact is midfielder Scott McTominay, who joined in August after playing for Manchester United his entire career.

It was McTominay’s header that led to a goal for Giovanni Di Lorenzo in a scrappy 1-0 win over Lecce on Saturday.

Newly signed David Neres has also been a force, giving Napoli more options beyond Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the wings.

Napoli is perfect at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli has won its opening five home games at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for only the third time; having also achieved the feat with Maradona himself in 1989 and under Spalletti in 2021.

It’s two tough away tests at the San Siro, though, that could give more credence to Napoli’s potential.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press