Antonio Conte likes the look of Liverpool’s model

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Veal, PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antonio Conte
    Antonio Conte
    Italian association football player and manager

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte said he would have no hesitation in committing his long-term future to the club if he was guaranteed the same working environment that Jurgen Klopp operates in at Liverpool.

Conte, who joined Spurs in November, has continually refused to say whether he will be at the club next season, recently revealing that his future will be decided after an end-of-season meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici.

He also suggested that the key factor would be whether the club were able to match his ambition and how soon they would give him the tools to get Tottenham challenging for the Premier League title again.

Klopp was able to turn Liverpool from a club who had lost their seat at the top table of English and European football to arguably the best team in the world as they pursue an unprecedented quadruple this season.

The German has been given time and hefty backing in the transfer market, with key additions Mohamad Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz helping propel them to new heights.

Conte, whose side visit Anfield on Saturday night, would love similar backing in north London and said spending money is the only way to guarantee success.

Asked whether Spurs are in a similar position now to Liverpool were when Klopp took over in 2015, the Italian said: “I don’t know but if I was sure this type of situation can happen, I sign, you understand?

Klopp&#39;s side are mounting a challenge for an unprecedented quadruple (
Klopp’s side are mounting a challenge for an unprecedented quadruple (Peter Byrne/PA)

“But also the time for Liverpool was easier than now because when Liverpool started this work with Jurgen, they were a top team but not in a way they are now – so consolidated with an important manager, always the same team, big investment, big money spent on the transfer market.

“They had also the right space to improve and reach this.

“Now, in my opinion, I am talking about this league, it is more difficult because the space is not so big.

“To reduce this gap, you need to spend a lot of money because you need to buy important players. You have to know this otherwise you cannot reduce this gap and hope always for a miracle.”

Spurs challenged for the Premier League and Champions League crowns under Mauricio Pochettino, but a failure to back him at key moments has seen them slip down the pecking order.

Conte says Liverpool is the example to follow.

“First of all, I think it depends on the desire of the club. I think Liverpool put Jurgen in charge seven years ago, they wanted to build something important and to bring Liverpool again to fight for (the) Champions League, to win titles and to continue the important story of Liverpool,” Conte added.

“I think maybe he signed a contract for three years and then extended. For sure, if you want to create something important you need time, you need patience – especially if you start to work with a team that start behind the top positions. It is not easy.

“You need time. I think in these seven months, we did a really good job with the club and the opportunity we had also in January to sign two good players for us, to help us, to improve the quality of the team.

“I think we did a good job but, for sure, you need time. Liverpool is a clear example. I don’t want to tell something wrong but maybe they struggle, no? They struggle at the start of Klopp’s path with Liverpool, also to qualify for the Champions League.

“Maybe they needed four years before they started to win.

“It is not simple because you have a master in front of you, you need time, you need a big investment because you have to spend a lot of money if you want to be competitive and try to reduce this gap, otherwise you have to accept to stay in the middle and finish.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • English Premier League betting: Liverpool and Man City continue their title chase

    Liverpool advanced to the Champions League final on Tuesday while Man City crashed out of the UCL. Again.

  • Antonio Conte says Tottenham need to ‘spend a lot of money’ to reach Liverpool’s heights

    The Italian, whose future at Tottenham is unclear, highlighted the working environment he would like in north London

  • Jurgen Klopp meets Antonio Conte as polar opposite styles define the modern game

    The Reds host Spurs in a pivotal match to decide the Premier League and top four, with the men in the dugout bringing contrasting managerial philosophies

  • 2 Stocks to Mirror Warren Buffett’s Big Oil Bets

    Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) is a Canadian oil stock on the TSX that could soar, as bulls like Warren Buffett continue piling into the space. The post 2 Stocks to Mirror Warren Buffett’s Big Oil Bets appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 10 things before the opening bell

    The stock market has whipsawed dramatically over the past two days. This and more, in today's edition of the opening bell newsletter.

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Flames vs. Stars

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars.

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202