Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham by mutual agreement

Antonio Conte has left Tottenham Hotspur with his assistant Cristian Stellini being put in charge for the remainder of the season.

It is understood that Conte gave his blessing for Stellini to stay in his absence and help Spurs attempt to achieve their goal of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Telegraph Sport exclusively reported that Conte, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, would leave Tottenham after criticising his players following the 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy spent almost a week in talks over Conte’s future, but the club finally made an announcement late on Sunday night.

In a statement, Tottenham said: “We can announce that head coach Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.

"Cristian Stellini will take the team as acting head coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as assistant head coach.”

Levy stopped short of thanking Conte personally and underlined the fact that he felt Tottenham needed to be united for the Premier League run-in, as the club attempt to cling on to fourth place.

Levy said: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

Stellini took temporary charge of the Tottenham team when Conte was recovering from gallbladder surgery, when the club beat Manchester City, West Ham United and Chelsea. He suffered defeats by Sheffield United in the FA Cup and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league before Conte returned.

While Spurs have put Stellini and Mason in charge for the remainder of the season, Tottenham are interested in ultimately replacing Conte with Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last week.

Reports in Germany have claimed Bayern would be due compensation if Nagelsmann takes a new job before the end of the season and the former RB Leipzig coach is understood to be keen to collect his thoughts.

Telegraph Sport revealed that Nagelsmann has an affinity with Tottenham and is understood to have once owned a club replica shirt. The representatives of the 35-year-old have not commented on links with the Spurs job.

The majority of Tottenham’s players who have been on international duty are due to report back to the club’s training ground on Tuesday.