Antonio Conte insists Tottenham have ‘one of the best group of players’ he’s ever worked with

Antonio Conte revealed how much he is enjoying working with his Tottenham side after their 3-2 win over Man City.

Harry Kane scored a 95th-minute winner to give Spurs a dramatic win at the Etihad, that keeps their hopes of a top-four spot alive and reignites their season.

Much of the talk from Conte in recent weeks has been centred on how work Tottenham have to do and how big the problems at the club are, and although he once again he offered a slightly cautious note, there was plenty of positivity post-match when the Italian talked about his squad.

“One win is not enough, don’t forget we’re coming after three losses,” Conte said.

“But for sure the win against Man City can give you confidence and trust in what you’re doing. We can improve a lot.

“This group of players is fantastic. Honestly this is one of the best group of players I’ve worked with in my career.

“ We have a lot of space for improvement. We have mainly young players to improve and make experience.

“Also in this game against Man City, we had a lot of work today but we’re not scared to work.”

Tottenham’s win brought an end to a run of three straight defeats in the Premier League, which had derailed their Champions League ambitions and raised plenty of questions.

Conte was asked if that had brought the players closer together and was in no rush to put a positive spin on a losing run, but he did praise his team’s work-rate.

“If I have to tell you it was good to have three losses, no!” Conte said.

“Because I hate to lose. But at the same time it was important to have this reaction because maybe the last two games, not against Chelsea, maybe we deserved more than to lose.

“But the Premier League is very difficult, we have to fight a lot, to try to give everything to improve your level. We’re working very hard and I’m enjoying working with this group of players.”