Antonio Conte insists ‘you cannot buy winning mentality’ as he questions Tottenham players after Wolves defeat

Antonio Conte questioned the mentality of his Tottenham players after they slumped to a second home defeat this week, going down 2-0 to Wolves.

The visitors leapfrogged Spurs in the table after Conte’s side made it three League defeats on the bounce following the midweek reverse to Southampton.

Afterwards, the head coach suggested his players lacked a killer mentality and reiterated that supporters had to be patient as he attempts to rebuild the club.

“The problem is that you cannot buy the winning mentality,” Conte said. “You transfer it day by day and there are players that are more open and they understand the process quickly, other players need more time to understand this.

“Winning mentality in my opinion means when you play I am ready to kill you and [you] live. This is the difference – in every duel, every second ball, every set-piece. When you show better desire than your opponent, when you understand the defeats have to hurt you a lot, not a little. This is not simple.

“There are a lot of situations to improve,” he added.

“In my opinion, compare the past and compare the season when this team reached the final of the Champions League – a lot of things have changed.

“Now in this moment we have to be realistic and we have to be together. Also with our fans. Our fans have to understand that maybe you need to have patience to wait to rebuild again the situation they were used to in the past.

“Now the situation has changed but not only with me, in three months and a half. It was the same with the other coaches in the past. If we have patience and we want to work. This is the situation.

“We are working very hard with the players, with the players there is a great commitment but it is not enough. It is not enough. It is not enough.

“I repeat that if we want to be competitive, we have to wait and build. Step by step, step by step. It is important to be realistic and speak very clearly. I like to do this and this is not the first time I am telling you the same things. This is not the first time.”

Uncharacteristic errors from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris helped Wolves to a 2-0 lead inside 18 minutes, with the Spurs captain punching unconvincing before Raul Jimenez volleyed home and inviting pressure with a loose pass in the build up to Leander Dendoncker’s close-range finish.

Conte admitted himself and his players are under pressure, with confidence low, but said dealing with the situation is part of their job.

However, for the second game running he refused to fault the commitment of his side and says the performance was good.

“The confidence and pressure is part of our job,” Conte said. “The pressure for me, the pressure for the players, type of situation is part of our job.

“When I spoke about improving many aspects it wasn’t only today after two defeats in a row at home [that] I tell you a different situation.

“I continue to tell the same things [as before]. There is a long road, a long path in front of us. Long. It’s important for us not to be scared to face this path.

“In my opinion the game was good, the performance was also good. We created many chances against a team with the second best defence after Man City. Despite this we created many chances to score, we had the possession.

“But we are talking about a 2-0 defeat against Wolverhampton and for sure we have to improve and to live with a lack of confidence. Because it can happen, it can happen. We have to be good to live with the pressure. Otherwise it will be difficult.

“But I repeat these players are very good. The commitment is very high every day in the training sessions, and also in the game because I can’t speak about a bad commitment. They pushed until the end and I’m proud of this.

“But there are many aspects if you want to be competitive to fight for important positions you have to consider. We have a long path in front of us to follow.”