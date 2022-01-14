Antonio Conte happy at Tottenham but ‘will see’ about long-term future

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Veal, PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Antonio Conte could not give assurances about his long-term future at Tottenham but insists he is happy at the club.

Conte signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season when he joined the club in November as he tries to take Spurs back to the top table of English football.

He has inherited a bigger job than he thought, though, and has spoken publicly about how there is an “important gap” between his side and the top four.

Conte, who has traditionally had success at previous clubs with backing in the transfer market, twice declined the chance to give a guarantee that he would still be at the club after the next two windows.

“Honestly I like to live in the present and not to think a lot about the future,” he said.

“Now it is important to live in the present, to try in the present to improve the situation and get out the best of my players. To work to improve the situation because the present is now, the future is later.

“Later could be too much later for us. We have to be focused on the present and work to try to improve the situation now.

“Then I will see. Now we have to be focused on the present and we have to work a lot to try to keep Tottenham in the right position.

“As you know I signed a contract for the end of the season and one year more. But I repeat, I am enjoying my time at Tottenham and I have a good relationship with the people in Tottenham, with our chairman (Daniel Levy), with our general director (Fabio Paratici).

“I want to work and improve this team. We have to be focused on the present to try to improve the situation. For sure I want to improve, we want to improve. This must be the important thing.”

Spurs are not a club who have spent huge amounts in the transfer market but Conte insisted the transfer kitty was not a deciding factor when agreeing to join the club.

He did, however, make it clear that Spurs had to match his ambition.

Conte added: “I did not sign for Tottenham because the chairman or the general director told me something about the transfer market or about the money the club is going to spend, honestly.

“I accepted because I felt that Tottenham could be a fantastic situation for me to work, to try to bring my idea of football, to try to create something important for this club.

“I know very well it will be very difficult because the gap is not a little gap. But we have to try to match our ambition and the reality of the situation in this moment of the team.

“I don’t lose my ambition and this must be very clear. I like to fight for something important.

“I like to fight and to be competitive. I know very well there is only one team that can lift trophies at the end of the season, especially in England where the level is very difficult and every squad is very strong.

“For sure I don’t want to lose my characteristic. I don’t want to lose my will, my desire, otherwise I will go against myself. I have to be the same person in every moment and I want to keep this characteristic.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Texans fire David Culley; NFL left with 1 Black head coach

    HOUSTON (AP) — David Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job with the Houston Texans. He lasted just one season before being fired Thursday, a move that leaves the NFL with one Black head coach: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin. Miami's Brian Flores was fired this week after leading his team to a 9-8 record. The Texans announced the firings of Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday night. General manager Nick Caserio saying

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Smith predicts 'better days' for Falcons after 7-10 finish

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have made dramatic progress in close games. The next challenge is to create more tight finishes. And wins. The Falcons (7-10) capped their fourth consecutive losing season with Sunday's 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. First-year coach Arthur Smith didn't realize his goal of taking Atlanta to its first playoff berth since 2017, but he said the Falcons' future is promising. “We scrapped. We clawed,” Smith said. “We feel like we have a good foundation and be

  • Lots of moving parts as Toronto FC prepares to open training camp

    TORONTO — While Toronto FC has Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's signature on a pre-contract that will bring him to MLS in July, there are still plenty of moving parts as the club prepares to hold player medicals this weekend. Of the team's three designated players, only Alejandro Pozuelo is expected to be on hand at the start of training camp, according to coach Bob Bradley. Question marks remain over the future of Jozy Altidore and Yeferson Soteldo, with Toronto needing to thin its designated pla

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At