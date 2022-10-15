Antonio Conte hails Yves Bissouma after introduction helps Tottenham beat Everton

Yves Bissouma impressed against Everton (Getty Images)

Antonio Conte hailed Yves Bissouma as “the best solution” after the midfielder’s introduction helped Tottenham beat Everton.

While the 26-year-old has had to bide his time for a run in the first-team since a £25m summer move from Brighton, Richarlison’s injury forced Conte’s hand.

The Italian has previously admitted the Mali international was struggling to tactically adjust to his demands but perhaps Saturday’s win could offer a turning point.

Bissouma was brought on in the second-half with the game at 0-0 and his presence in midfield liberated Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Harry Kane opened the scoring and marked his 400th Spurs appearance with a goal from the penalty spot after Jordan Pickford had spilled Matt Doherty and brought down his England teammate when trying to make amends.

Bentancur then crossed for Hojbjerg and the Danish international finished calmly to wrap up the three points and take Tottenham’s points tally level with that of Manchester City’s.

Speaking after the game, Conte said: “I think Yves Bissouma was the best solution because he enjoys playing in front of central defenders with two midfielders behind him.

"Despite the difficulty of the game, we are talking about a good opponent and despite the injuries we were able to solve the situation. That means the players are growing in many aspects. I am very proud of the players.

"I think our fans will enjoy this performance and we hope to continue this way."