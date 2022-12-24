Antonio Conte has full confidence in Tottenham back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster

George Sessions
·3 min read

Antonio Conte has full confidence in Tottenham back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster ahead of his league debut for the club at Brentford.

The Spurs boss confirmed on Friday that Hugo Lloris would only be on the bench for the Boxing Day clash after playing in the World Cup final last Sunday.

France and Tottenham captain Lloris will return to training on Saturday but Conte will give the experienced stopper some extra time off before throwing him back into Premier League action.

Summer signing Forster will, therefore, make his first league start for Spurs and his manager knows full well what to expect from the 34-year-old.

“About Fraser, we are talking about a reliable keeper, a good keeper,” Conte said.

“I remember when I was the coach of Juventus that he played with Celtic and he impressed me a lot during the game [in 2013]. We played there in the last 16 against Celtic.

“We are talking about a really good professional player. He is reliable and I can count on him. Yeah, he is going to play against Brentford.”

Spurs had 12 players in action in Qatar but not are all back at Hotspur Way, with Joe Rodon on a season-long loan at Rennes and Cristian Romero still away after helping Argentina win the World Cup.

Ivan Perisic, who played his part in Croatia finishing third at the tournament, was back in training on Friday and could feature at Brentford.

Conte added: “The players that played the final and third-fourth place game, Perisic, Hugo and Cuti [Romero], only Ivan, who came back today and had a training session with us, is available for the game against Brentford.

“About Lloris, we want him to stay with us and want him also to stay on the bench against Brentford. As you know very well, it is important also after the World Cup to give a bit of rest to these players.

“About Cuti, he will be available for the next game against Aston Villa [on 1 January], I hope so.”

The Tottenham boss is dealing with contrasting emotions from his World Cup players, with Romero on a high after helping his nation end their 36-year wait for World Cup success.

Lloris, on the other hand, will be crestfallen at coming so close to winning back-to-back World Cup titles.

Conte experienced the same feeling in 1994 when he was part of Italy’s squad who lost on penalties to Brazil in the World Cup final in America.

“In one side, for sure, you can be disappointed but, in the other side, for the second time in a row, France reached the final of the World Cup. This is a big, big achievement,” the Italian said of his captain Lloris.

“This tournament is really difficult and Hugo won the World Cup. For sure, for him it was a great chance to win twice the World Cup and to do something extraordinary in your career, but at the same time about Hugo, he showed also in this World Cup that he is a fantastic goalkeeper.

“He is the captain of France and I think this is a big achievement to reach the final. Then, when you play the final, you want to win but everybody that played at an important level won and lost finals.

“If I told you the number of finals I lost, we stay here one hour! You can win, you can lose but, I repeat, to reach the final was a big achievement for France.

“In one side, we are a bit disappointed for Hugo but we are also happy for Cuti because for him it was the first time to become World Cup champion.”

Latest Stories

  • Player welfare must be key consideration in new calendar, union claims

    Fifpro has called for ‘a different mentality towards player welfare’

  • Tesla 'full self-driving' triggered 8-car crash on Bay Bridge, driver tells police

    Tesla 'full self-driving' triggered 8-car crash on Bay Bridge, driver tells police

  • Reports: Lionel Messi set to stay at PSG for another season after World Cup win

    Messi had reportedly been nearing a deal to move to MLS after the expiration of his current PSG contract this summer.

  • Lionel Messi Has Reportedly Reached Verbal Commitment To Extend Paris Saint-Germain Contract

    Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi have reportedly reached a verbal pact for the player to stay...

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games

    HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110 on Wednesday night. The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony, who finished with 15 points, drilled a 3-pointer to make it 96-95 with 7:11 remaining. Orlando has won seven of eight since beginning the season 5-20. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points for the Rockets, who dropped their fourth strai

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the