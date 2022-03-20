Antonio Conte ‘delighted’ after Tottenham win as he urges team to find consistency

Antonio Conte has called on Tottenham to kick on and improve after finally ending their win-loss cycle.

Spurs had not strung consecutive wins together across all competitions since Boxing Day before this London derby win over West Ham.

Heung-min Son scored twice following Kurt Zouma’s early own goal to send Spurs into the international break on a high and knowing that the race for the top four is not over.

“I am very delighted not only for the three points but for the performance,” said Conte.

“Today we played really, really well. We dominated the game from the start until the end. I enjoyed seeing my team play football. Now I repeat we have to continue to work and we are seeing the improvement every week.

“It’s a pity it is the international break now because we are in great form and are playing really well. But at the same time we now have to rest.

“I think that my team is improving in many aspects. In the last period, despite so many defeats, the performance have been good. To be a strong team you have to be stable.”

Conte said earlier this week that he would be mad to drop Son despite a mixed run of form for the South Korean.

“In Son you are talking about a very good important player,” said Conte.

“At the same time he is a good person and he suffers if the performance is not good. This has to be the first thing, not to think for ourselves but to think for the team.

“He is a good player and I have seen a lot of links between him and [Harry] Kane and Dejan Kulusevski.”