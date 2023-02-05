Antonio Conte calls Harry Kane in Tottenham dressing room after record-breaking goal: ‘You make me proud’

(Sky Sports)

Antonio Conte spoke to Harry Kane over the phone after the Tottenham striker fired his side to victory over Manchester City.

Kane scored his 267th goal for the club, taking him past Jimmy Greaves and to the top of Spurs’ goalscoring charts, with a first-half strike that proved good enough for a 1-0 win in north London.

It’s the fifth time City have played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and they have lost on each occasion without scoring a goal.

Conte was not in attendance to watch his side battle to a hard-fought victory, as he continues his recovery following surgery to remove his gallbladder earlier in the week. He had been suffering from “severe abdominal pain” which led to a diagnosis of cholecystitis.

Harry Kane gets a phone call from Antonio Conte in the dressing room after the game 👀📞

It was uncertain in the build-up to the match whether Conte would travel back from Italy for the match, but it was ultimately decided that he was not yet well enough.

However, Conte called in and Kane was handed the phone to speak to him after the match in the Spurs dressing room, as the Italian paid tribute to his striker.

“Harry! Yeah good, good, good,” Conte responded when asked how he was feeling. “You make me proud!”