Antonio Conte - Antonio Conte: I can make better Var decisions at home - AP

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says he can make better decisions for Var from his living room.

Spurs travel to Bournemouth on Saturday with their manager still seething about their midweek draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Harry Kane fired home deep into stoppage-time to briefly put Tottenham through to the last 16 but Var ruled he had been ahead of the ball and the goal was disallowed for offside.

Conte said: "When I stay at home and I see the image, I am watching another game and I see the image – the Var – then for me it is easy to take the best decision.

"Instead then you see for example they take the opposite decision! I don't know football or maybe who stays in the Var, they are seeing another image."

The 53-year-old accused Var of being dishonest against his team on Wednesday and believes it will kill the emotion in football.

"I continue to think it's impossible to make mistakes with VAR. It's impossible, because you have a screen, you have time," Conte added.

'This is not football'

"What happened in the last game was incredible, incredible. You score, you are already qualified for the next round, you are celebrating and then you invent to stay for five minutes to look at the situation with Var and you take the decision and you don't know if it's right or wrong.

"This is not football in this way also because you cut the emotion, the emotion of everybody and especially the players because you don't know.

"You score a goal and you don't know what happen later. Did someone invite a foul one minute before? Or discover a foul one minute before and then they go to disallow this. It happened this. It happen but it only happened when they want to happen. This is the difference."

Conte will celebrate his one-year anniversary at Tottenham on Wednesday, the day after their European crucial fixture at Marseille.

Speculation over his future continues with the terms of the ex-Chelsea boss set to expire next summer, although Spurs have the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

He said: "I'm enjoying my time at Tottenham. I think in one year we had a great path together with the club, the players and the fans, and with you (the media).

"I'm enjoying every single moment with my adventure in Tottenham.

"For sure, I discovered a modern club, a club with fantastic training ground, amazing stadium, the passion of our fans and at the same time also the demands of our fans. Because with our fans the demand is very high! Yeah, I continue to enjoy every day to stay here, to work here for this club.”