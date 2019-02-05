Antonio Brown's lawyer blasts domestic dispute allegations as 'baseless and false'

Early Tuesday, multiple reports surfaced that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was allegedly involved in a January domestic dispute that involved police but did not result in an arrest.

Hollywood, Florida police confirmed to ESPN that Brown was accused of being involved in a domestic dispute, but did not provide further details.

Details on alleged incident are sparse

TMZ broke the story, reporting that a woman called the Hollywood Police Department in mid-January alleging misconduct by Brown.

There are no reported details of the alleged incident.

Antonio Brown’s lawyer denies allegations that he was involved in a domestic dispute in Florida. (Getty)

Brown’s lawyer blasts allegations

Brown’s attorney responded to the reports, denying the allegations and criticizing the media in a statement given to ESPN.

“The allegations are baseless and false,” Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, wrote. “It’s unfortunate that the media is trying to use distractions like this and prior stories in an effort to tarnish my client’s name and reputation. We have no further comment.”

Steelers’ response

The Steelers also responded to the news in a statement provided to Pro Football Talk.

“We were made aware earlier today of the alleged incident involving Antonio Brown last month in Florida. We are still in the process of gathering information, consequently we have no further comment at this time.”

This is the second alleged South Florida incident involving Brown to surface in recent months.

In October, a man filed a civil suit against Brown, accusing him of throwing objects from a high condominium balcony that nearly hit him and his grandson.

Brown’s future with the Steelers is in question after he was suspended for the regular-season finale for reportedly skipping practice in Week 17.

