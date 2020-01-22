Antonio Brown's girlfriend says they've parted ways, hopes Brown gets 'the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs'





The mother of Antonio Brown’s children has distanced herself — and their children — from Brown until he seeks “the mental health that he so desperately needs.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chelsie Kyriss — who has three children with Brown — posted a message on Instagram on Wednesday which detailed her reasons for leaving. Among them, Kyriss notes Brown’s “impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors.”

Kyriss’ full post reads:

Over the last few years I have stood at the side of my children’s father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete. Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home. Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him. Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors. My hope is that Anotonio [sic] will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve. #MediaResponse

That post comes a day after Brown was reportedly involved in an alleged battery incident at his home. Brown’s personal trainer, Glen Holt, was arrested by police on one count of burglary with battery Tuesday. It’s believed the alleged issue involved the driver and crew of a moving truck.

Antonio Brown continues to drift further away from football. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Brown is considered a suspect, but has not been cooperative with police. Brown reportedly locked himself in his house following the incident.

Questions regarding Brown’s mental health have become more common as Brown continues to spiral further away from football. It’s reached a point where NFL executives aren’t willing to consider signing Brown — one of the best receivers of his era — until he gets help.

Story continues

Brown played in one NFL game this season. The New England Patriots cut Brown after he was accused of rape in September.

More from Yahoo Sports: