Report: Antonio Brown turns himself in to police after alleged battery incident

Days after an incident in front of his Hollywood, Florida home, Antonio Brown has reportedly turned himself in to police.

Brown turned himself in to the Broward County Jail on Thursday night, one day after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to TMZ Sports. He is being charged with felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief, according to ESPN, after allegedly attacking a moving truck driver outside of his home.

Brown and his personal trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly refused to pay the moving company on Tuesday, which was reportedly delivering items from California to his Florida home. According to ESPN, Brown refused to pay the $4,000 fee, which sparked the incident, and was upset because the shipment containing “a large number of his designer clothes and shoes” took more than six weeks to arrive.

As the situation escalated, Brown allegedly threw a rock at the moving truck before forcing himself into the truck and physically attacking the driver. Holt reportedly tried to grab the keys to the truck himself to retrieve Brown’s belongings from the back, and is accused of hurting the driver in the process.

The driver told police in the 911 call that he believed Brown was “high” at the time, and that he had “smoked something” in front of him.

Holt was arrested that day and charged with burglary with battery. Brown, though, reportedly locked himself inside his home and was uncooperative with police until Thursday.

The incident marks the latest for Brown in recent months. The 31-year-old played in just one game last season with the New England Patriots after a wild saga with the Oakland Raiders, but was cut from the team after he was accused of rape in September. The NFL is currently investigating the incident. Another woman has accused him of sexual misconduct, stemming from an incident when he hired her to work as an artist at his Pittsburgh home in 2017.

Brown has several grievances filed against the league and both the Raiders and Patriots, attempting to recoup millions in lost salary.

