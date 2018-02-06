Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady via Instagram after watching Super Bowl from afar

In a country that’s as divided as many of us have seen in our lifetimes, there aren’t many moments as unifying as the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Patriots, putting smiles on the faces of most sports fans who don’t call Massachussetts home.

That feeling apparently bleeds into NFL players as well, as Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown took time from his day on Monday to offer up some receiving lessons to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after his catch attempt on a trick play came up short on Sunday.

Never mind that Brown was watching Sunday’s game on TV instead of playing in it, a fact that may have been different had the Steelers managed to beat the Patriots at home in a late regular season game that would have secured home-field advantage in the playoffs.

[Yahoo Store: Get your Philadelphia Eagles championship gear here!]

When it comes to the Patriots losing, everybody wins.

Well, almost everybody.