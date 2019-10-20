Antonio Brown texted Raiders owner seeking release, grievance evidence reportedly shows

The biggest chunk of change Antonio Brown is seeking to recoup via the NFL's grievance process may be off the table.

The mercurial wide receiver is seeking to recover approximately $30 million in guaranteed money he says he's owed by the Raiders, but that effort took a hit during the grievance's discovery process, ESPN reported Sunday.

The Raiders submitted multiple text messages from Brown to team owner Mark Davis, asking for his release, according to ESPN, which cited unidentified sources.

The Raiders, who acquired Brown in trade from the Steelers in March, obliged him on Sept. 7.

He subsequently signed with the Patriots, but New England released Brown 11 days into his deal on Sept. 20 after he allegedly sent threatening text messages to the woman who accused him earlier this month of sexual misconduct in 2017.

Brown reportedly has filed multiple grievances and appeals against both teams as he remains a free agent.

Presuming the $30 million guarantee is off the table, he reportedly is still seeking some $32 million in various ways, the next largest chunk $20 million on a 2020 option year with the Patriots:

Fine appeals with the Raiders: $215,000

Signing bonus with Raiders: $1 million

Raiders unpaid Week 1 salary: $860,000

Patriots' 2019 salary guarantee: $1 million

Patriots signing bonus: $9 million

Patriots' unpaid Week 3 salary: $64,000

Patriots' option year in 2020: $20 million

Brown also has been named in a civil lawsuit filed by Britney Taylor, his former trainer, in which she says Brown sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and forcibly raped her in 2018.

Two days after his release by the Patriots, Brown tweeted he "will not be playing " in the NFL anymore and referenced the guaranteed money he's lost to this point from both the Patriots and Raiders. In a separate, since-deleted tweet, Brown likened his legal situation to Patriots owner Robert Kraft's misdemeanor charge of soliciting a prostitute last winter.

After Brown's Twitter tirade, an ESPN source said Kraft is "never writing that check, no matter what the ruling is now.”

According to Yahoo Sports, Brown's grievances could run deep into 2020.