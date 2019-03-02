Antonio Brown takes more shots at Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin on 'The Shop'





Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been very public in his criticism of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger this offseason.

And after his appearance on HBO’s “The Shop” on Friday, it’s seems that their relationship is broken beyond repair.

Brown was asked if there was any way he’d go back to play in Pittsburgh next season. LeBron James jumped in quickly.

“There’s no way he’s going back to Pittsburgh,”James said.

Brown was then asked about what happened in Week 17 — when he skipped multiple meetings and walkthroughs and then was benched for the final game of the season.

“I meet with coach Tomlin, I’m telling him, ‘Hey I’m a little banged up, so I’m going to need a little time to get right,’” Brown said on The Show. “So he’s like, ‘If you’re banged up, man you can just go home.’ Like you ain’t even got to be here.

Antonio Brown took more shots at Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin on HBO's "The Shop" on Friday night. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“So I’m like, ‘Damn, that’s where we’re at?’”

Brown continued, and shifted to call out Roethlisberger.

Warning: This video contains language that is NSFW.

Antonio Brown WENT OFF on Big Ben on the The Shop. 😳 pic.twitter.com/DVllB2Y7OZ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 2, 2019

“All year, the dude called me out,” Brown said on The Shop. “We lose a game, he’s like, ‘Damn, AB should have run a better route.’

“That’s the type of guy he is. He feels like he’s the owner. Bro, you threw this s—- to the D-Line. How the f—- am I going to run a better route? You need to give me a better ball!”

Roethlisberger and Brown have been butting heads since the end of the season, which eventually led Brown missing the final game of the year and requesting a trade — marking their second star player who has made it clear they want out of the franchise.

The pair have been feuding publicly ever since, and Brown has taken shots at Tomlin, too.

Even though Brown has publicly requested a trade, the Steelers would take on more than a $21 million dead salary-cap hit if they did so. That would be a big loss, but Brown and owner Art Rooney II both agreed after a meeting last month that it’s “time to move on.”

While it would be in the Steelers’ best interest to keep the future Hall of Famer, it’s clear based on his latest comments on “The Shop” that his feelings toward Big Ben and the rest of the franchise, haven’t changed.

