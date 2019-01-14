Antonio Brown removed 'Pittsburgh Steelers' from Twitter bio

Antonio Brown removed the Pittsburgh Steelers from his Twitter bio on Sunday, yet another sign that he’s done in Pittsburgh. (AP/Don Wright)

Antonio Brown, it seems, is completely done with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown removed the Steelers from his Twitter bio on Sunday afternoon, marking yet another sign that the wide receiver is determined to suit up for someone else next season.

Antonio Brown has removed the Pittsburgh Steelers from his Twitter Bio. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/mVx3qKIUOE — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 14, 2019





The 30-year-old’s relationship with the team deteriorated rapidly throughout the season, one that capped with him skipping team meetings before their season finale — a game he was later benched for. Brown also reportedly had a midweek dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at practice. Since Week 17, Brown has reportedly gone MIA and not returned coach Mike Tomlin’s calls.

Browns desire to leave isn’t going unheard by the front office, either. Team owner Art Rooney II said earlier this week that he thinks it’s “hard to envision” Brown being with the team next season.

Brown still had a tremendous year even without Week 17 — he had 1,297 yards on 104 receptions and a league-high 15 touchdowns this season, his ninth with the team.

Just don’t expect him in Pittsburgh next season. In his mind — and Twitter bio — he’s no longer a Steeler.

