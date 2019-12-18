Antonio Brown proclaims himself greatest sixth-round pick ever, ignoring a certain Patriots QB

Considering Tom Brady and Antonio Brown were best buddies for the 10 minutes or so they were New England Patriots teammates, you’d figure Brown wouldn’t forget Brady when proclaiming himself the greatest sixth-round pick in NFL history.

Or maybe he did remember Brady. This is Antonio Brown we’re talking about.

Brown had a random tweet on Wednesday morning — at this point they all seem random for the unemployed receiver — that asked the NFL to “respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time !”

Ummmm ...

Antonio Brown boasts of greatness

Brown tweeted out his draft card, which is a pretty cool piece of history.

NFL respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time ! pic.twitter.com/sSay01E6Ti — AB (@AB84) December 18, 2019

Brown was undeniably a great sixth-round pick. Forget the drama of the past year or so. Brown should eventually land in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was ridiculous he wasn’t included on the list of receiver finalists of the NFL’s all-time team this month. Brown was a fantastic player for the Pittsburgh Steelers for years and with the Patriots for 24 snaps.

But he’s not the best sixth-round pick ever.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets wide receiver Antonio Brown (17). (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Tom Brady was a sixth-round pick too

Many people immediately commented to Brown that he might have forgotten about Brady, the 199th pick of the draft many moons ago who went on to write the greatest resume of any player in NFL history.

It could be an instance of Brown having a chuckle with Brady, who he became fast friends with when the Patriots signed Brown. It’s unclear how close the two remained after the Patriots quickly moved on from Brown. It’s also possible Brown just forgot Brady was a sixth-rounder. And, it’s possible Brown was saying he’s greater than Brady.

With AB, you can never be sure.

