Antonio Brown odds: Where will Steelers WR end up?

Antonio Brown is on the move and is sure to be part of one of the most-watched deals this offseason.

The disgruntled wide receiver officially requested a trade from Pittsburgh on Tuesday after tweeting farewell to Steeler Nation.

While CBS Sports reported the Steelers aren't willing to deal Brown to the Patriots or an AFC North foe, the Cardinals are heavily favored to land the seven-time Pro Bowl selection. Arizona is followed by the Packers, Dolphins, Raiders and 49ers as the most likely destinations.

Regardless of the outcome, Brown knows his worth.

Don’t be tolerated be celebrated ! — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 13, 2019

Per sports gambling website BetOnline.AG:

Antonio Brown team first game of 2019 season

Arizona Cardinals 4/1

Green Bay Packers 9/2

Miami Dolphins 5/1

Oakland Raiders 5/1

San Francisco 49ers 5/1

Indianapolis Colts 7/1

New York Jets 10/1

Washington Redskins 10/1

Cleveland Browns 12/1

Baltimore Ravens 20/1



Antonio Brown trade scenario

MORE: Antonio Brown tweets goodbye to Steeler Nation, reportedly requests trade

Buffalo Bills 20/1

New England Patriots 20/1



Traded for draft picks only +125

Traded for draft picks and players +150

Traded for players only +300





Brown, who turns 31 this summer, was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2010 draft. In nine seasons with Pittsburgh, he has 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.

























