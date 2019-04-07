Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster are taking shots at each other

Kaleel Weatherly
Yahoo Sports
Former Steelers teammates Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster had a spat that played out over social media. (AP)

Antonio Brown is now an Oakland Raider, so one would think he has moved on from talking about the Steelers or anyone on the team. Well, he’s back to talking about another Steelers player not named Ben RoethlisbergerJuJu Smith-Schuster. Both players took shots at each other Sunday.

Wait, what happened?

OK, so a Steelers fan on Twitter replied to one of Brown’s tweets with a photo that says Smith-Schuster is the Steelers’ 2018 MVP. Unexpectedly, Brown went in on his former teammate.

Smith-Schuster coughed up the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter in Week 16 — which led to a Saints victory and ultimately the Steelers being eliminated from the playoffs.

Of course, Smith-Schuster didn’t take too kindly of Brown’s remarks, so he clapped back with tweets of his own:

Last season, Smith-Schuster led the Steelers in receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,426). Even though Brown corralled a league-high 15 touchdown receptions last season, it looked like Smith-Schuster was morphing into the Steelers’ go-to receiver.

It seems like Brown has beef with anyone associated with the Steelers. We all know he doesn’t have nice things to say about head coach Mike Tomlin or Roethlisberger. But Smith-Schuster, though? Barely anyone saw this coming, including Smith-Schuster himself.

