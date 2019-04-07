Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster are taking shots at each other

Former Steelers teammates Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster had a spat that played out over social media. (AP)

Antonio Brown is now an Oakland Raider, so one would think he has moved on from talking about the Steelers or anyone on the team. Well, he’s back to talking about another Steelers player not named Ben Roethlisberger: JuJu Smith-Schuster. Both players took shots at each other Sunday.

Wait, what happened?

OK, so a Steelers fan on Twitter replied to one of Brown’s tweets with a photo that says Smith-Schuster is the Steelers’ 2018 MVP. Unexpectedly, Brown went in on his former teammate.

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

Smith-Schuster coughed up the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter in Week 16 — which led to a Saints victory and ultimately the Steelers being eliminated from the playoffs.

Of course, Smith-Schuster didn’t take too kindly of Brown’s remarks, so he clapped back with tweets of his own:

Keep your emotions off the internet — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media? — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Last season, Smith-Schuster led the Steelers in receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,426). Even though Brown corralled a league-high 15 touchdown receptions last season, it looked like Smith-Schuster was morphing into the Steelers’ go-to receiver.

It seems like Brown has beef with anyone associated with the Steelers. We all know he doesn’t have nice things to say about head coach Mike Tomlin or Roethlisberger. But Smith-Schuster, though? Barely anyone saw this coming, including Smith-Schuster himself.

