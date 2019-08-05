Antonio Brown injury update: Raiders receiver day-to-day after seeing foot specialist

Antonio Brown is now day-to-day after seeing a foot specialist over the weekend.

Antonio Brown is visiting a foot specialist today, likely dealing with these blisters on his feet (posted via his IG story @ab). Fantasy owners carry on... pic.twitter.com/AuTlOq1dhp — Jeff Lorenz (@LorenzSportsMed) August 3, 2019

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had an appointment Saturday to try and figure out what exactly was keeping him off the field.

An official diagnosis was not disclosed, but the NFL Network reported that all parties remain "positive" after the expected results.

After seeing a foot specialist yesterday because of the issues that have kept him off the practice field, #Raiders WR Antonio Brown is considered day-to-day, source said. That was the expectation, but still positive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

Brown was placed on the non-football injury list after arriving to camp on July 26. However, at that time, the issue was described as “very minor," according to an ESPN report.

Since then, coach Jon Gruden has not been pleased with his new receiver.

"I think we're all disappointed," Gruden said after practice Friday. "We think he's disappointed. We'd like to get the party started. We'd like to get him out here.

"He's a big part of the team."

Brown was acquired in a trade with the Steelers this offseason and penned a three-year, $50.12 million contract with Oakland, which has high expectations for him.

The 31-year-old receiver led the NFL in touchdown receptions last season with 15 and finished with more than 1,200 yards receiving for the sixth consecutive season.



