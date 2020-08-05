Antonio Brown a good fit for Ravens, says cousin Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

The Baltimore Ravens would benefit from the signing of Antonio Brown, according to his cousin Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown.

The older Brown, 32, was released by the New England Patriots in September last year amid sexual assault allegations he has denied.

He has now been banned for eight games due to "multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy".

The wide receiver has been linked with a host of teams ahead of the new season, though, and worked out with both his cousin and Ravens team-mate Lamar Jackson in the offseason.

Star quarterback Jackson has spoken of his hope of bringing Brown to Baltimore in a move that the team's second-year receiver - a first-round pick in 2019 - would also welcome.

"AB, he's a guy that's going to bring the best out of you," Hollywood Brown told reporters.

"I feel like he would fit in this locker room. He's a guy that's competitive and he's going to go out there and give 100 per cent.

"Seeing stuff like that is going to make other guys want to do the same."

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Brown, who had a controversial stint at the Oakland Raiders last year without playing, is a seven-time Pro Bowler.

His 23-year-old relative scored seven receiving touchdowns for the Ravens in a rookie 2019 season, although Baltimore were again beaten in the playoffs.