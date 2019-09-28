Antonio Brown to file grievance against Raiders, report says

Antonio Brown and the NFLPA are preparing to file a grievance against the Raiders, seeking around $30 million in guaranteed salary the team voided, ESPN reported Friday.

The Raiders released the controversial wide receiver on Sept. 7, after six months with the team.

According to the report, Brown will be seeking base salaries of $14.625 million for 2019 and $14.5 million for 2020, a $1 million signing bonus, unpaid Week 1 salary and fines totaling $215,000.

There are a couple of factors complicating Brown's quest.

First, he was fined and released for conduct detrimental to the team. Also, his Raiders contract included so-called offset language. That means that when Brown signed with the Patriots on Sept. 9, his $9 million signing bonus and any other salary he earned in 2019 and 2020 would reduce the Raiders' financial responsibility, according to NFL Media.

Earlier this week, ESPN reported Brown is filing a grievance against the Patriots to get the $10 million guaranteed on his contract.

New England released the seven-time Pro Bowl player Sept. 20 after allegations arose of sexual assault and/or misconduct with two women, and he allegedly sent threatening texts to one of them.