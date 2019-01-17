Antonio Brown drama sends Steelers on sad journey to trade market

As if Steelers owner/president Art Rooney II, general manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin have not experienced enough angst while dealing with the Le'Veon Bell no-show over the past year, now they're wrestling with another star offensive player who is most likely on his way out of Pittsburgh.

It's not quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who just led the NFL in passing yards. It's wide receiver Antonio Brown, the seven-time Pro Bowler who bolted from the team with a playoff berth still a possibility after a reported dust-up with Roethlisberger and, apparently, lingering issues with Tomlin.

As a former NFL team executive, I never experienced a star player deserting his team in-season and without a contract issue. Brown is earning $17 million per year and is among the league’s top-paid receivers. This is not about money.

However, speaking of money, Brown is scheduled to receive a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17. If I were running the Steelers, I absolutely would want to trade Brown within the first five days of the 2019 league year, beginning March 13.

That things have unraveled this way in Pittsburgh is a shame. At its peak, the trio of Brown, Bell and Roethlisberger was so dynamic. As recently as the 2017 season, when the Steelers finished 13-3, Brown and Bell generated a combined 3,479 yards and 20 touchdowns; Big Ben threw for 4,251 yards and 28 TDs.

Bell proved unsignable for the Steelers, but Brown has become unmanageable.

Brown’s reputation early in his career was that of a hard-working, sixth-round draft pick who developed into a star. But he evidently craves the limelight and has little to no filter when sharing his opinions on social media. He was right to be unhappy about his QB publicly criticizing him on multiple occasions, but he was wrong when his diva behavior hit a new low.

By going AWOL, Brown essentially forced Rooney and Colbert to put him on the trade block. What else can they do with a player who basically quit the team, won't return their calls, has issues with his QB and coach, and reportedly has requested a trade?

Financially, this is a tough pill for the Steelers to swallow. If traded away, Brown will wallop Pittsburgh with a $21 million dead money hit against their 2019 cap. On the plus side, the team will pick up $1.045 million in cap savings and save $15.1 million in cash.

Brown's age (30) somewhat diminishes his trade value, and it doesn't help the Steelers when the football world knows they want to get rid of a player who has a reputation of being difficult to keep happy. Teams will be concerned that such behavior will resurface.

Of course, talent must be factored in. Brown remains one of the best players in the game and should have at least two or three more seasons of high production. GMs also will appreciate that Brown has an affordable salary; he is signed through 2021 at $13 million per year in cap and cash outlay, and the Steelers already paid his signing bonus.

Pittsburgh should find many receiver-hungry teams interested in a deal, though it will prefer to trade Brown to an NFC team. The Steelers would like to acquire a first-round pick for Brown, but the return is more likely to be a high second-rounder, plus a later pick that could improve based on his production. If I were Pittsburgh, I would be OK with that return.

When and if such a trade occurs, given Colbert's stellar draft record (see third-round pick James Conner as Bell insurance), the Steelers will have a good chance to come out of the Brown mess with an excellent receiver to join rising star JuJu Smith-Schuster and, if he improves, James Washington.





In regard to Brown's imminent departure, Roethlisberger has to take some blame for publicly criticizing his star receiver. Big Ben should have kept his comments in-house.

Roethlisberger’s contract, of course, is another front-burner issue for the Steelers. They would be smart to extend his contract, which has one year remaining. A two-time Super Bowl champ and six-time Pro Bowler, Roethlisberger, 37, is still regarded as a top QB who has a few years left, a la the likes of Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers. But I would strongly insist that Roethlisberger stop criticizing teammates.

Ultimately, it's sad to see a great player like Brown leave an iconic franchise like the Steelers in this manner. In Brown's case, it's about failing to act like a professional, putting himself above the franchise and disrespecting his team owner, coach and teammates.

"I'm disappointed where we are with AB," said Rooney, who rarely discusses player matters publicly, at season’s end. “He's been a great player for us for a lot of years. Can he get back to being a teammate everyone can live with?

"That's certainly a question."

With Bell and Brown — and Roethlisberger, too, with his retirement saga and candid radio comments — a media circus has surrounded Pittsburgh’s star players over the past couple seasons. That's not how the Steelers, one of the most well-run organizations in the NFL, like to roll.

I'm sure Rooney and Colbert have seen and heard enough. This three-ring circus will soon be down to one.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and former vice president/general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also does broadcast and online media work. He makes speaking appearances to corporate/civic groups and college classes on negotiation and sports business/sports management. He is the former chairman and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.