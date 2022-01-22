Antonio Brown claims a 'couple teams called' after he got cut by Buccaneers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown feels good about his chances of returning to the NFL. Brown, who was cut by the Buccaneers in January, claimed a "couple teams called" about a job opportunity, according to Complex.

The interview mostly focused on Brown's music career. Brown released a single just after storming off the field during a game.

Brown, however, mentioned football is still his primary focus. He claimed a "couple teams called" following his release from the Buccaneers, though did not provide additional details about those calls. Brown told Complex he would return to the NFL once his ankle is fully healed. He said he will undergo surgery to repair the injury. Brown's injured ankle was a major source of contention with the Bucs.

Brown added he wished he would have "handled my emotions better" after leaving the Buccaneers in the middle of a game.

Will another NFL team take a shot on Antonio Brown?

Brown has put up decent numbers since leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2018 NFL season, but has not produced like a No. 1 option. He was — at best — the Buccaneers' third option at receiver when everyone was healthy. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin received the majority of the snaps when all three players were available.

There's still evidence Brown can be an effective player, but he may no longer be worth the headache. Signing with the Buccaneers was viewed as Brown's last chance to remain in the NFL after being accused of rape and assaulting a moving truck driver.

Teams will undoubtedly give Brown extra looks due to the talent he showed with the Steelers. It's been three years since Brown produced like an elite receiver, however, and that might be enough to finally convince teams he's no longer worth a roster spot.