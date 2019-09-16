Antonio Brown accused by second woman of sexual misconduct

Another woman has come forward and accused Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct.

The woman, who spoke to Sports Illustrated on the condition of anonymity for an expose on Brown, said she was working on a mural for Brown in 2017 after they met at a charity softball game in Pittsburgh.

The woman had painted a portrait of Brown and was selling it to benefit the National Youth Foundation, which is run by a volunteer group of women that promotes inclusion and gender equality.

Brown reportedly loved the portrait and offered the woman $700, far more than the $450 winning bid price.

Brown loved the painting so much he asked the artist to come to his house to paint the mural. After two days of working on it, which the woman said she saw numerous other women coming in and out of the home, Brown appeared behind her completely nude except for a washcloth covering his genitals.

“He was flirty with me but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” the woman said. “I was about 40 percent done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-a— naked, with a hand cloth covering his (penis) and starts having a conversation with me.”

The woman said she took this as him coming on to her.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been tried (by men) a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting,” she said. “After that, it all ended abruptly.”

The artist said Brown told her the next day that he was going to Miami, but she was led to believe once Brown returned, she would be able to finish the mural. Not only did Brown not contact her again, but all of her calls and messages to him and his assistants went unanswered.

She was paid $2,000 for the parts of the mural she did, but that was it. The foundation also wasn't paid the $700 for the painting.

While the woman said she was bothered by the encounter with Brown, she opted not to press charges at the time. She decided to come forward with her story after Sports Illustrated contacted her through the foundation and after Britney Taylor's accusations in a civil suit filed last week became public.

Brown's attorney Darren Heitner released a statement after the Sports Illustrated article became public and said Brown has denied "that he ever engaged in such activities."

Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities. There will be no further comment at this time. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 16, 2019

The piece also highlights other alleged instances of troubling behavior by Brown, including not paying chefs, assistants and health and wellness instructors, along with tantrums. One person also claims Brown had a party where people were openly smoking marijuana in front of Browns' children.

During Week 2's blowout win against the Dolphins, Brown scored his first touchdown as a Patriots and finished the day with four receptions for 56 yards.