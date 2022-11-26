Antonio Banderas reveals the actor he'd want to pass his Zorro mask on to if he returns for a third film

Who should play everyone's favorite masked vigilante, Zorro, next? Well, for Antonio Banderas, that's an ea-Z question.

The actor, who starred in the 1998's The Mask of Zorro and 2005's The Legend of Zorro, told ComicBook that he'd love to pass the character's signature black mask on to none other than… his Uncharted costar Tom Holland.

"I did Uncharted with him, and he's so energetic and fun, and he's got this spark too," Banderas told the outlet. "Why not?"

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 08: Actors Tom Holland (L) and Antonio Banderas (R) attend 'Uncharted' photocall at the Royal Theater on February 08, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Tom Holland and Antonio Banderas.

If given the opportunity, Banderas said he'd even consider personally delivering the mask to Holland in a potential third film. And, just like his predecessor Anthony Hopkins did for him back in 1998, he'd want to take the Spider-Man star under his wing and teach him all the tools of the trade.

"Yes, I would. I would consider that possibility. Why not?" Banderas said earlier in his chat with ComicBook. "I think, during today's interviews, I said something like that to somebody. I said, 'Well, if they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first [for] me, [which is] give the torch to somebody else."

Zorro made his first appearance in Johnston McCulley's best-selling novel The Curse of Capistrano in 1919. The daring swashbuckler became a smash hit following the release of the United Artists film The Mark of Zorro, starring Douglas Fairbanks, a year later. Since then, Zorro has swung his way through television and theater screens in a variety of projects throughout the years, including the 1940 film The Mark of Zorro and the '90s ABC television series Zorro.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1628341a) The Mask Of Zorro, Antonio Banderas Film and Television

Moviestore/Shutterstock Antonio Banderas as Zorro in 'The Mask of Zorro'

The character will make his next appearance in a new Disney series starring That '70s Show alum Wilmer Valderrama.

"I'll tell you this: This will be a Zorro for this generation," Valderrama said on The Drew Barrymore Show back in May. "And it'll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it'll be grounded in authenticity."

Story continues

The period piece, which will be set in Pueblo de Los Angeles and told in a telenovela style, will feature Valderrama pulling double duty as both Zorro and an executive producer. "It is a lot on my plate, but I'm up for the challenge," he said. "You come to a point in your life where… we talk about this Mount Everest, right? And I think Zorro is one of those."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: