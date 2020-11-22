Antonina Shevchenko isn’t a champion yet, but she is a UFC 255 bonus winner

Antonina Shevchenko kicks Ariane Lapinski at UFC 255

UFC 255 was topped by two flyweight title fights with both champions retaining their belts. Deiveson Figueiredo submitted Alex Perez in the main event, while Valentina Shevchenko took a unanimous nod over Jennifer Maia in the co-main event. Neither champion earned a Performance Bonus.

Fight of the Night: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Louis Cosce and Sasha Palatnikov put on a blistering performance to open the UFC 255 fight card.

Cosce started strong, punishing Palatnikov throughout the opening frame, but the Hong Kong born fighter stormed back in round two. The third frame told the tale, as Palatnikov dished out a hard right hand and finished with several more blows for the TKO stoppage.

The tremendous output from both fighters earned them the Fight of the Night bonus, each man going home with an additional $50,000.

Sasha Palatnikov punches Louis Cosce at UFC 255

Performance of the Night: Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley won his second fight in just over a month with his second-round knockout of Jordan Wright at UFC 255.

The victory was his second consecutive UFC knockout and his second consecutive Performance of the Night bonus.

Joaquin Buckley punches Jordan Wright at UFC 255

Performance of the Night: Antonina Shevchenko

Antonina Shevchenko may not yet have a UFC championship belt around her waist like her sister, but she performed well enough at UFC 255 to earn a Performance of the Night honor.

Rebounding from a loss to Katlyn Chookagian her last time out, Shevchenko finished Ariane Lipski late in the second round to earn her $50,000 bonus.

