Anton Lundell’s return a needed first step as Panthers try to get healthy, competitive

It did not take long for Anton Lundell to get into the middle of the action Wednesday in his first game back on the ice in nearly three weeks.

But not in the way he is usually seen.

Just shy of seven minutes in to the first period of the Florida Panthers’ 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils, Lundell checked forward Erik Haula in Florida’s defensive zone. Haula took exception to it. The two dropped gloves and were sent off the ice for fighting — Lundell’s first in the NHL.

“I was not expecting that,” Lundell said afterward, “but what can you do? It just happened. I guess I gave a reason. He didn’t like me pushing him. and that’s just something where you have to stand up. I don’t know if that counts as a fight or a wrestling match or whatever.”

For official tracking purposes, it did count as a fight and a five-minute major penalty. Lundell also received a two-minute minor penalty for high-sticking.

Fight, wrestling match or whatever aside, Lundell’s return to the lineup after a nine-day absence due to a combination of an illness and an upper-body injury is a critical addition to the Panthers’ roster. Florida has dealt with a slew of injuries among its forwards over the past month and enters Friday’s game against the New York Islanders with a 15-15-4 record — the first time since the 2018-19 season the Panthers have a points percentage of .500 or worse this late into the season.

“It’s been a long time and a tough time to be out,” Lundell said. “A lot of rehab and just trying to get myself back to games as soon as possible. I’m finally happy that I’m able to rejoin the team, bring positive energy and help the team to create chances.”

Lundell did that on Wednesday. The 21-year-old center was on the ice for 14:10, recorded a secondary assist on Eetu Luostarinen’s power-play goal in the second period, logged two shots on goal and won 57 percent of his faceoffs. When Lundell’s line with wingers Luostarinen and Sam Reinhart was on the ice at full strength, the Panthers led the Devils 18-5 in shot attempts, 5-3 in shots on goal and 8-2 in scoring chances.

On the season, Lundell has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 25 games played.

“With the injury that he had, he couldn’t do a lot of work while he was healing,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “I thought he was real good. ... That line was good.”

While Lundell returned, the Panthers are still without key players.

Star center and team captain Aleksander Barkov will miss his third consecutive game Friday after sustaining a knee injury in the first period against the Devils on Saturday. This comes after he also missed seven games in an eight-game span before that with an illness. Barkov has been skating and, along with defenseman Radko Gudas, could potentially return as early as Dec. 29 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Veteran winger Patric Hornqvist remains on long-term injured reserve due to a concussion. Chris Tierney (concussion) will miss a fifth consecutive. And that’s not even including winger Anthony Duclair, who hasn’t played yet this season while recovering from offseason Achilles surgery.

The Panthers, though, know they have to focus on the present and who they have available as they prepare to face the Islanders on Friday and attempt to head into the five-day Christmas break on a positive note.

“We need one,” Maurice said after a brief practice Thursday. “They’ll be good and you know that by the practice you have before [the game]. ... They’re still year. They haven’t gone home for Christmas yet.”

Bobrovsky’s strong December

Sergei Bobrovsky will start for the eighth time in nine games on Friday against the Islanders.

Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 32 shots he faced on Wednesday and has a .921 save percentage overall this month since entering in the second period against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 6 after having just an .878 save percentage in his first 12 games of the season before the calendar flipped to December.