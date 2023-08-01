Anton Du Beke reveals he was stabbed by his father as a child

The ballroom dancer opened up about his past on Kate Garraway's Life Stories - ITV/Callum McCarron/Shutterstock

Anton Du Beke has revealed he was stabbed in the stomach and the leg by his father as a child.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 57, said he spent three days in hospital following the attack on Boxing Day at the family home in Kent.

Born to a Spanish mother and Hungarian father, Du Beke lived on a council estate in Sevenoaks and discovered his flair for dancing after picking his sister up from the local studio.

Although his mother encouraged his new hobby, his father, Antal, “took a turn” against Du Beke as alcoholism gripped him.

Appearing on Kate Garraway’s Life Stories, Du Beke said: “The alcoholism and the violence... (it was) towards me, because I was a boy, a young man I suppose.

“You’ve got an alcoholic father and a situation where if you’re in the house (he’s) drinking then you end up with the fights and stuff.

“You’d move room to get away from all of it and then he follows you in and the next thing you know the violence starts and then it came to a head one evening, I ended up in hospital for three days. I got stabbed, I’ve never said this out loud before.”

‘An idiotic situation’

Du Beke said he was sure his family and friends did not know about the attack because he never saw any gain from speaking about his ordeal, adding: “I’m a forward looker... I don’t like to look back, I like to look forward.”

Recalling the incident, he continued: “I got stabbed in the leg and in the stomach because of a fight on Boxing Day and it was an idiotic situation.

“I remember walking out of the house to walk up to the hospital holding my leg and a police car drove past and I waved them down and I said ‘he’s in there with a knife’.

“Anyway, they carted him off and I ended up in hospital for three or four days. My only concern was getting back into the studio and dancing and the embarrassment of it.”

Du Beke said he told people he had “pulled a hamstring” when asked about his leg injury because he was embarrassed.

Garraway said Du Beke’s father was cleared in court of wounding his son and when he died, Du Beke did not attend his funeral.