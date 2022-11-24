Anton du Beke pays touching tribute to his mum as he launches campaign for carers

Anton Du Beke has launched the Nights on Lottie campaign supporting care workers (JEFF GILBERT.JPG)

Anton du Beke has given tribute to his mother as he launched the Nights on Lottie campaign on Carers Rights Day.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 56, leads the campaign, created by care home marketplace Lottie, in celebration of all the UK carers who work tirelessly in their roles up and down the country.

Lottie has partnered up with The Care Workers’ Charity as they gift carers (both paid and unpaid) 1,000 complimentary three-night stays at stunning destinations in 2023, as a thank-you for their hard work.

Beke championed his mother Ascensión, who worked as a carer, as he spoke about the important role of care work and the new campaign on Good Morning Britain.

He said: “Nights on Lottie – it’s a lovely campaign to support carers, paid and unpaid.

Anton Du Beke and his mother Ascensión (Nights on Lottie)

"My mum was a carer. And I remember how hard she worked. She had two jobs.

"I appreciate how incredibly hard they work and we understand how much we highlighted through Covid: the work of the carers, the NHS and everything like that, but also the people who don’t get paid, the people who look after family and friends."

Beke has also said of the initiative: “The majority of adults will care for a family member or friend at some point in their lives, and naturally the impact on a whole range of things is underestimated.

“This initiative is a way of giving much-needed respite to carers both paid and unpaid on the frontline.”

Nights on Lottie was created to give back to society’s unsung heroes, who play a vital part in supporting thousands of individuals from young to old.

Lottie co-founder Will Donnelly said: “We are thankful to Anton for his help in raising awareness of the valuable role that carers play up and down the country, day in and day out.

Anton du Beke with Lottie co-founders Will and Chris Donnelly at the initiative launch (Jeff Gilbert)

"Despite being a fundamental part of the UK’s healthcare system, the UK’s social care workforce are often overworked and underappreciated. Many carers, especially unpaid carers (someone who cares for a friend or family member due to illness, disability, or a mental health issue), feel invisible and unrecognised for all they do”.

Kicking off the nationwide mission, Lottie is working with Unplugged, which provides digital detox cabins in the British countryside, to offer 33 three-night stays for carers (and a plus one) who need a recharge.

The campaign’s first giveaway with Unplugged will continue until midnight on January 9, 2023, and is open to all carers, who can nominate themselves or be nominated by loved ones, via the online submission form.

The 33 winners will be selected at random when the competition ends.

“We are incredibly honoured to have Anton’s support to launch our 1,000-night pledge,” Donnelly added.

“Nights On Lottie is a huge opportunity to raise awareness of our on-going mission to champion the incredible efforts of carers across the UK – and it was inspired by the fantastic work of Nights On Us, who gifted NHS workers free hotel stays during the pandemic.”

To nominate your own Nights on Lottie carer, visit Lottie.org/nights-on-lottie