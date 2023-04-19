Anton Du Beke guarantees audiences ‘a great night’ ahead of new show

Anton Du Beke has guaranteed audiences will have “a great night” ahead of his new one-man show, An Evening With Anton Du Beke.

The Strictly Come Dancing dancer and judge welcomed “silly questions” from audience members via text, billing the event as “the only show you can come and see and get your phones out”.

Du Beke was joined by members of his ensemble in London on Wednesday as they rehearsed for the nationwide tour, which opens on Friday.

The professional dancer said he welcomed ‘silly questions’ from audience members during his upcoming one-man show: An Evening With Anton Du Beke (Yui Mok/PA)

“It’s going to be a fun evening of music, dance and chat – and you can ask me any question you like, because I’m gonna have my phone on stage with me,” he said.

“You can text me from the audience, the only show you can come and see and get your phones out.

“You can text me anything you like and I’ll answer all of your questions.”

He added: “The great thing about texting me a question is you don’t have to put your hand up so you don’t have to feel silly, asking silly questions.”

Du Beke said the new show, due to run to the end of May, would include new songs and choreography.

A further leg of the tour will run from September until the end of November.

“Every night is going to be new audience which means it’s gonna be new questions – and new fun,” Du Beke said.

“We did half a dozen shows for a trial run to see how it went down and it was brilliant, so I’m looking forward to going again.

“One thing that is guaranteed is that people are gonna have a great night.”

