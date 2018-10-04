Antoine L’Estage to contest Rally Liepāja in Latvia

Antoine L’Estage and his co-driver, Alan Ockwell have been invited to compete in the Rally Liepāja in Latvia, October 13 and 14.

L’Estage will debut the new NRC prototype rally car of Neiksans Rally Sport in the national portion of the event. The rally is also part of the European Rally Championship and he will run the exact same stages and distance.

The car is a Ford Fiesta NRC Prototype designed and built by Neiksans Rally Sport.

“I met Antoine at the Big White Winter Rally in Canada and as we talked, he told me that he wanted to try something new, but this would definitely not be a Group N car rally car,” said Maris Neiksan, head of team Neiksans Rally Sport.

“At that time, I did not have the right offer for him, but during the construction of the new prototype I realized that the Ford Fiesta NRC could be of interest for such a great driver. We talked and came to an agreement.”

"This is a fantastic opportunity to cross the Atlantic in order to gain a new and unique experience with Neiksans Rally Sport,” L’Estage declared. “Although we will be participating in the Latvian Championship, we will run the exact same stages as the European rally crews.”

L’Estage captured 61 national victories from both sides of the border, is a 10-time Canadian Rally Champion and in 2010 he also captured the Rally America championship. In 2015, he joined Subaru Rally Team Canada and won three Canadian rally titles.