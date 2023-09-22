Antoine Dupont news live: Injury latest after France star suffers suspected fractured jaw at Rugby World Cup

France holds its breath after Antoine Dupont’s injury sustained in the 96-0 thrashing of Namibia with their Rugby World Cup hopes set to take a considerable blow.

Dupont went off with a potential serious facial injury in the Marseille clash and was taken to hospital with Fabien Galthie’s decision to keep his captain and star scrum half on the field, despite a 54-point half-time lead, brought into question. “There’s a suspicion of a crack or fracture in his jaw,” Galthie said when providing an update. “You can’t take 14 players off at half-time. Our plan was to bring off one, three and five at half-time, then the rest at the 55th minute.”

Follow all the latest updates on Dupont’s condition and the potential ramifications for South Africa, Ireland and even Scotland depending on the quarter-final matches. Plus get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips here.

07:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France have sustained a major blow to their hopes of a home Rugby World Cup triumph after captain Antoine Dupont suffered a suspected facial fracture.

Dupont was taken to hospital after leaving the field after a head-to-head collision during the second half of the hosts’ record win over Namibia.

The scrum-half, regarded by most as the best player in the world, was hit by the top of Johan Deysel’s head, with the Namibia centre’s yellow card upgraded to red on review.

While the incident happened early in the second half, Fabien Galthie’s decision to keep his star man on despite a sizeable 54-point halftime advantage may be scrutinised with Dupont now expected to miss at least some of France’s potential run to the final.

“There’s a suspicion of a crack or fracture in his jaw,” Galthie said after the 96-0 thrashing. “He’s gone for tests. We’ll wait for the results before moving forward.”

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

Antoine Dupoint suffered a facial fracture in the thrashing of Namibia last night, confirms the French Federation

08:50 , Jack Rathborn

The French media is already holding out hope Antoine Dupont could return for France at the semi-final stages at the Rugby World Cup.

To lose their talisman, in a home World Cup, is the stuff of nightmares for Les Bleus, in their greatest chance yet to conquer the rugby world.

But Rugby Rama have reported a very conservative timeframe for Dupont to be back for the semi-finals, should France advance, although the exact nature of the injury is still to be confirmed.

Thursday 21 September 2023 23:00 , Karl Matchett

Rampant France demolished Namibia 96-0, with Damian Penaud plundering a hat-trick of tries as the hosts set a new record score to maintain their perfect start to the Rugby World Cup.

However, the victors saw captain Antoine Dupont go off with a potential serious facial injury in the Marseille clash.

Next up - Uruguay and Italy

Thursday 21 September 2023 22:55 , Karl Matchett

A tough night for Namibia, who had a couple of chances but were overwhelmed in all areas by a fully firing French side.

Namibia will face Uruguay in their next match next Wednesday. France will face the anxious wait to discover the extent of Dupont’s injury but have two weeks until their next match which will be against Italy.

France - record broken at half time

Thursday 21 September 2023 22:47 , Karl Matchett

Not only did France set their highest-ever RWC score at full time and score their 200th try, but they were also setting records at half time.

54 - 54 points is @FranceRugby's biggest halftime lead in a men's Test match, while it's the 3rd biggest halftime lead by any team in a men's @rugbyworldcup match after New Zealand in 1995 (84-3 v 🇯🇵 ) and Australia in 2003 (69-0 v 🇳🇦). Barrage.#FRAvNAM #RWC2023 — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) September 21, 2023

Brilliance from Bielle-Biarrey

Thursday 21 September 2023 22:27 , Imogen Ainsworth

As well has his two tries, Bielle-Biarrey’s quick reactions and game-reading ability also set Danty up to score his first try. The 20-year-old is really impressing at the RWC and is proving to be a strong asset to the French team.

REACTION - FULL TIME France 96 - 0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 22:20 , Imogen Ainsworth

Damien Penaud is awarded player of the match and gives his thoughts on their record-breaking win.

FULL TIME France 96 - 0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 22:06 , Sports staff

One negative from an otherwise astonishing night for France.

FULL TIME France 96 - 0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:51 , Imogen Ainsworth

Wow, what a performance from France! 14 tries in Marseille and the home fans are loving it!

Unfortunately now hearing French captain Dupont is off to hospital to check for a possible cheek fracture after the head collision with Deysel.

France hit new heights with a record-breaking 96 points against Namibia, the most points they’ve ever scored at a World Cup 🔥 #rugby #FRAvNAM #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/bAIzkjDCXX — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) September 21, 2023

FRANCE PENALTY TRY! France 96 - 0 Namibia 79mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:51 , Imogen Ainsworth

Jason Benade collapses the maul and gets shown a yellow card. France awarded the penalty try so no conversion from Ramos this time! Namibia down to 13 players.

FRANCE TRY! France 89 - 0 Namibia 76 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:47 , Imogen Ainsworth

Jaminet gets the next try in the corner! But it’s Ramos who gives France their highest total score at a World Cup with the conversion! Funnily enough (well, not for Namibia) the last record stood from when they previously played Namibia in 2007 and beat them 87-10, and it’s also their biggest RWC winning margin.

Ramos receives treatment France 82 - 0 Namibia 73 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:43 , Imogen Ainsworth

Ramos receives some medical attention and has his knee iced but stays on the pitch.

FRANCE TRY! France 82 - 0 Namibia 68mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:38 , Imogen Ainsworth

Ollivon gets his second as he deceives the defence on the wing with a simple dummy as he looks to be passing to Bielle-Biarrey and France make it the length of the pitch again. It’s their 200th World Cup try and Ollivon takes the honours. Ramos snaffles more points again with the conversion.

FRANCE TRY! France 75 - 0 Namibia 64 min

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:34 , Imogen Ainsworth

And they do just that! Bielle-Biarrey puts on the pace and gets his second score, running most of the pitch on the way! Ramos converts yet again.

Namibian winger Greyling initially provides a threat as he makes a break but as he kicks the ball away France get back on track. It looked like the best opportunity so far for Namibia to score but France are there again to destroy their hopes and extend the already-damning scoreline.

Namibia penalised in the scrum France 68- 0 Namibia 61 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:32 , Imogen Ainsworth

Namibia concede a penalty for standing up in the scrum. France have become slightly flat compared to the electric first half and will be looking to reignite their scoring.

Namibia to the corner France 68 - 0 Namibia 59 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:29 , Imogen Ainsworth

Namibia have the penalty and Cliven Loubser kicks to the corner, France get the turnover though in the maul and spoil Namibia’s chances again.

Injury pause France 68 - 0 Namibia 56 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:26 , Imogen Ainsworth

A slight pause to the match as Paul Boudehent receives treatment for an injury suffered as he got his head on the wrong side of the tackle and goes down. The match restarts with a Namibia scrum

FRANCE TRY! France 68 -0 Namibia 54 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:22 , Imogen Ainsworth

Penaud gets a hattrick! Ramos with the extras again. Jaminet should have released a pass earlier on for the winger but he eventually gets the ball and is away for his third.

TRY DENIED France 61 - 0 Namibia 49 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:17 , Imogen Ainsworth

A late tackle off the ball from Reda Wardi on Namibia’s Jacques Theron denies Couilloud’s try as the opposite scrum-half is delayed in getting to the next ruck.

FRANCE TRY! France 66 - 0 Namibia 49 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:14 , Imogen Ainsworth

Interception from Couilloud who sprints away and he swiftly gets a second!

(UPGRADED) RED CARD France 61 - 0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:14 , Imogen Ainsworth

No mitigation for Deysel and the captain will miss the rest of the match, possibly more.

FRANCE TRY! France 61 -0 Naminia 46 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:12 , Imogen Ainsworth

Dupont’s replacement Baptiste Couilloud has an immediate impact and France get their first score of the second half, the ninth of the match. Ramos converts again!

NO TRY, YELLOW CARD France 54 - 0 Namibia 44mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:10 , Imogen Ainsworth

Captain Johan Deysel is yellow-carded for head-on-head contact in the build-up to Rossouw crossing the line. The score is removed and Dupont goes off for a HIA, which sees both captains leave the pitch, although for different reasons. The card has gone to off-field review and Deysel will wait to discover his fate.

Johan Deysel clatters Antoine Dupont 🤕



It's upgraded to a red 🟥#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/nPBNEgu1RO — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 21, 2023

NAMIBIA TRY! France 54 - 5 Namibia 43 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:08 , Imogen Ainsworth

Divan Rossouw gets the ball down but we’re going to TMO...

Namibia scrum France 54 - 0 Namibia 43 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:08 , Imogen Ainsworth

Ramos gifts Namibia a scrum with as the ball goes dead from his kick.

Replacements France 54 - 0 Namibia 40 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:07 , Imogen Ainsworth

France on: Romain Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Reda Wardi

France off: Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille

Namibia on: PJ Van Lill

Namibia off: Mahepisa Tjeriko

SECOND HALF France 54 - 0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 21:03 , Imogen Ainsworth

And we’re underway again as Jalibert kicks off the second half. Will it be another eight tries in this half?!

TRY SCORERS - FIRST HALF

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:58 , Imogen Ainsworth

Tries from the following in the first half: Penaud (x2), Danty (2), Ollivon, Flament, Dupont, Bielle-Biarrey

HALF TIME France 54 -0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:49 , Imogen Ainsworth

A stunning performance from France who were taking no chances after a shaky game against Uruguay last week. They’re a different beast this week and have no doubt been galvanised by a massive home crowd who have witnessed an eight-try first half.

FRANCE TRY! France 54 - 0 Namibia 40 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:48 , Imogen Ainsworth

Another ridiculous score on the stroke of half-time! Dupont takes a quick tap-and-go penalty and delivers a perfect crossfield kick to young winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey who collects with ease in the corner. Really impressive stuff and the crowd are loving it. Ramos narrowly gets the conversion from the wide angle.

Unreal from Dupont 🔥



France's scrum-half with an-inch perfect kick to find Louis Bielle-Biarrey 🇫🇷#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/SvSw9i9qCH — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 21, 2023

FRANCE TRY! France 47 - 0 Namibia 37 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:45 , Imogen Ainsworth

France turn the ball over and it’s Penaud with the break but he selflessly passes to his captain on his right and Dupont finishes the score, another well-worked try for the home side and France are really pushing on here. Ramos adds another conversion.

Wasted lineout for Namibia. France 40 - 0 Namibia 35 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:42 , Imogen Ainsworth

It’s another wasted opportunity from the set piece, this time five metres out, for Namibia and they’re pushed back by France.

FRANCE TRY! France 40 - 0 Namibia 32 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:40 , Imogen Ainsworth

They do eventually get their next try and it’s scored by Thibaud Flament after an offload from Anthony Jelonch who reads the game well to release his teammate for a well-worked try. Ramos with the conversion again.

No try for France. France 33- 0 Namibia 30 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:39 , Imogen Ainsworth

The ball goes from Mauvaka to Jelonch who looks to have scored, but a replay from TMO Joy Neville shows the ball has gone forward from the hooker and the score isn’t awarded.

FRANCE TRY! France 33 - 0 Namibia 25 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:30 , Imogen Ainsworth

Danty gets a second, what a return he’s having! Dupont is delivered the ball from Cameron Woki at the lineout and passes to Danty who crosses the line for the team’s fifth. Ramos again from the tee.

France in control. France 26 - 0 Namibia 24 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:28 , Imogen Ainsworth

France brimming with confidence here, slick no-look passes are delivered with pinpoint accuracy and they are thoroughly in control in Marseille. A stark contrast to their performance against Uruguay last week.

FRANCE TRY! France 19- 0 Namibia 17 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:21 , Imogen Ainsworth

Ollivon dots down after some slick passes between teammates including Dupont and Jalibert who flicks the ball inside before Ollivon delivered the ball with ease and dots down. France have a third within under 20 minutes and Ramos adds the conversion.

🇫🇷 C'EST MAGNIFIQUE 🇫🇷



You're going to want to watch this... And stick around for the replays 💯#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/iMBQRUbuaK — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 21, 2023

FRANCE TRY! France 10 - 0 Namibia 9 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:11 , Imogen Ainsworth

Youngster Louis Bielle-Biarrey does the work to race to the ball after a kick and keep it in play with an impressive pass to Danty and the returning centre scores.

FRANCE TRY! France 5 - 0 Namibia 6 mins

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:08 , Imogen Ainsworth

Damian Penaud is at it again and scores in the corner after collecting a kick from Dupont after the build-up play from the lineout. Ramos misses the conversion.

🔥🇫🇷 Name a better duo then Antoine Dupont and Damian Penaud... We'll wait #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/5hCHXaBucl — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 21, 2023

KICK OFF! France 0 - 0 Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:02 , Imogen Ainsworth

Cliven Loubser gets the match underway and Namibia immediately put pressure on full-back Thomas Ramos who kicks the ball out. The visitors have a lineout but France soon gain possession.

Welcome to France vs Namibia

Thursday 21 September 2023 19:02 , Imogen Ainsworth

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this evening’s Rugby World Cup matches.

Hosts France travel to Stade Vélodrome in Marseille where they will meet Pool A opponents Namibia, who currently sit bottom of the table. Stay tuned for live coverage including team news, quotes, and match updates.