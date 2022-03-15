Antiwar Protester Fined After Storming Set Of State-Run Russian Newscast — Update

Ted Johnson
·2 min read

UPDATE, 9:51 AM PT: Marina Ovsyannikova, who burst onto the set of a state-Russian newscast to protest the war in Ukraine, was fined 30,000 rouble, or about $280.

She also pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the charge of organizing an unauthorized public event, according to the BBC. There are still fears that she could face more serious charges related to spreading of what the Russian government deems misinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.

Ovsyannikova appeared in the background of a newscast on Russia’s Channel One, showing a sign and shouting “don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.” She was then detained. She also recorded a lengthier message that was posted to social media.

According to the BBC, she told reporters on Tuesday that she was questioned for 14 hours but not given access to lawyers or to family members.

PREVIOUSLY: A woman appeared in the background of the set of a state-run Russian newscast and shouted “no war” and “don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.”

The woman was later identified as Marina Ovsyannikova and was an employee at the network Channel One, according to the Associated Press, citing the OVD-Info website. In a pre-recorded video, Ovskyannikova said that “what is going on in Ukraine now is a crime, and Russia is the aggressor. The responsibility for this aggression lies only on one person and that person is Vladimir Putin.” She said that her father is Ukrainian and her mother is Russian.

“Unfortunately, I have been working at Channel One during recent years, working on Kremlin propaganda, and now I am very ashamed. I’m ashamed that I’ve allowed the lies to be said on TV screens. I am ashamed that I let the Russian people be zombified.”

The woman was detained and is in police custody, according to the AP. The Russian News Agency TASS also reported that she had been detained and, citing a source, may be charged under a law that bans “public actions aimed at discrediting the armed forces.”

In her message, Ovskyannikova also urged Russians to protest.

