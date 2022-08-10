Antiviral Drugs Market to Hit US$ 66.79 billion by 2030| With 3.5% of CAGR, Growth Plus Reports

·4 min read
Pune, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antiviral drugs market is expected to clock US$ 66.79 billion by 2030 owing to presence of a well-established supply chain, rising interest in supporting the development of innovative antiviral medications and increased public awareness.

Market Driver

Infections from viruses like influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, hepatitis, and HIV are the main factors driving the global market for antiviral medications. The expansion of the market is expected to be stunted by an increase in research & development activities and the invention of new formulations like vaccines and alternative therapies.

In 2019, there were 37.9 million persons living with HIV/AIDS worldwide, according to a UNAIDS report. Within this, there are 36.2 million adults, 1.7 million children, and 770,000 persons who passed away from this illness.

The availability of a well-established supply chain, rising interest in supporting the development of innovative antiviral medications and increased public awareness all contribute to the market's rapid expansion.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/antiviral-drugs-market/7753

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

On the basis of application, the global antiviral drugs market has been segmented:

  • HIV

  • Hepatitis

  • Herpes

  • Influenza

  • Others

The industry leader and owner of the biggest revenue share was the HIV segment. The market will expand at a faster rate due to the high incidence of HIV infection, high treatment rate, availability of branded medications, and government attempts to raise the treatment rate. For instance, the Ending HIV Epidemic (EHE) strategy, which aims to eradicate the HIV epidemic in the US by 2030, was unveiled by the federal government in 2019. The project aims to decrease HIV infections while increasing the rate of diagnosis and treatment in the United States. Additionally, the availability of potent HIV infection treatments in the pipeline will support market expansion during the forecast period.

The expansion of the market will also be aided by the substantial presence of industry players engaged in the discovery, development, and production of innovative medications to treat hepatitis infections. As a result of this strategy, market competitors' positions have increased as product accessibility and availability rise.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on regions, the global antiviral drugs market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

The biggest revenue share in the global antiviral market was occupied by North America. The presence of significant pharmaceutical companies in the United States, the rising incidence of diseases like HIV and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and increased government funding for the introduction of secure and efficient antiviral medications in North America are all contributing factors. For instance, in June 2021, the American Rescue Plan obtained a US$ 3 billion commitment from the U.S. government to hasten the discovery, development, and production of antiviral medications. Under the plan, up to US$ 1.2 billion would be given to Antiviral Medication Discovery (AViDD) Centres for Pathogens of Pandemic Concern, which will use the creativity of the biomedical research community to foster the discovery and development of new antiviral drugs. This factor is anticipated to fuel market revenue growth in this region.

Due to the enormous patient population and rising R&D spending by pharmaceutical companies, the Asia Pacific antiviral medicine market is expanding at the fastest rate in the world. Furthermore, government spending on clinical trials and other research initiatives will grow as a result of increased funding. Remdesivir, an antiviral medication manufactured by Gilead Science, received marketing approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in June 2020 for the treatment of COVID-19 infection in India. As a result, the growing demand for effective treatments to treat COVID-19 infection will further fuel the regional market's growth.

Browse Full Report Insights: https://growthplusreports.com/report/antiviral-drugs-market/7753

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The production and distribution of antiviral medications is carried out by a number of generic pharma companies, making the global market extremely competitive.

Some of the key players operating the market global antiviral drugs market include:

  • AstraZeneca plc

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • GlaxoSmithKline, Plc

  • Bristol-Myers-Squibb Company

  • Abbott Laboratories Inc

  • Schering-Plough Corporation

  • Merck & Co., Inc

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

  • AbbVie Inc

  • Cipla, Inc

  • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

  • Among other

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 49 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 66.79 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 3.5%from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Segments covered

Drug Class, Type, Application, Distribution Channel

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION

  1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  2. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  3. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints

    3. Opportunities

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

Toc Continued..

Request for customization of this research report at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/antiviral-drugs-market/7753

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/  Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


