The Antisense Therapeutics (ASX:ANP) Share Price Is Down 43% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 44% in the last week. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 43% in that half decade.

With just AU$641,589 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Antisense Therapeutics to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Antisense Therapeutics will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing.

Antisense Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of AU$3.6m when it last reported (December 2019). That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. We'd venture that shareholders are concerned about the need for more capital, because the share price has dropped 11% per year, over 5 years. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Antisense Therapeutics's cash levels have changed over time.

ASX:ANP Historical Debt March 29th 2020

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Antisense Therapeutics's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Antisense Therapeutics hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -42% exceeds its share price return of -43%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Antisense Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 37% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Antisense Therapeutics is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those can't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

